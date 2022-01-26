Basketball: Lady Indians fall to Coalfield

For a half, all went according to script.

Behind 14 first half points from Kelsey Pike, Oneida led Coalfield 23-20 at the half on Tuesday (Jan. 25). But the Yellow Jackets came from behind in the second half, completing their first regular season sweep of the Lady Indians in 11 years with a 57-48 win.

Pike had a big game for Oneida, finishing with 24 points as the game’s top scorer. And senior Faith Cross continued her outstanding play of late, finishing with 16 points.

But no other Oneida play finished with more than three, and the loss of sophomore Braelyn Russ — who is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury — continued to haunt the Lady Indians.

The thing that hurt most, however, was Coalfield’s post game. The Yellow Jackets crashed the boards, with multiple second chance opportunities that helped them to the 9-point road win.

Kadence Jackson finished with 20 points, while Gabby Lowe had 15 and Alexis Morrison finished with 14.

Pike came out red hot in the first quarter, scoring eight points. But Jackson knocked down two 3-pointers, and Morrison scored seven points, and Coalfield grabbed the early lead.

The second quarter saw Oneida clamp down defensively. Coalfield managed only two field goals in the second period, while Pike knocked down two 3-pointers and Cross added five points. As a result, the Lady Indians out-scored the Jackets 11-4 to take the lead at the half.

Pike and Cross were the only Oneida players who scored in the first half.

The third quarter was mostly about the free throw line for Oneida. The Lady Indians got there early and often, attempting 12 free throws and connecting on seven of them. For the game, Oneida was 11 of 19 from the line.

Coalfield regained the lead in the third quarter, thanks to eight points from Lowe, and was up two as the final period began. Jackson took over in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of her 20, to help Coalfield pull away for the win.

The game solidified Coalfield’s position as the No. 3 team in the District 3-A standings, behind Sunbright and Wartburg. Oneida is currently No. 4 in the standings, though the Lady Indians have not faced Wartburg.

ONEIDA (48): Pike 24, Cross 16, Smith 3, Bush 2, Elmore 2, Terry 1.

COALFIELD (59): Jackson 16, Lowe 15, Morrison 14, Bunch 6, Armes 2.