26.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...
Sports Oneida Basketball: Lady Indians fall to Coalfield
SportsOneida

Basketball: Lady Indians fall to Coalfield

Faith Cross collides with a Coalfield player during Oneida's District 3-A opener against the Yellow Jackets on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

For a half, all went according to script. Behind 14 first half points from Kelsey Pike, Oneida led Coalfield 23-20 at the half on Tuesday (Jan. 25). But the Yellow Jackets came from behind in the second half, completing their first regular season sweep of the Lady Indians in 11 years with a 57-48 win. […]

For a half, all went according to script.

Behind 14 first half points from Kelsey Pike, Oneida led Coalfield 23-20 at the half on Tuesday (Jan. 25). But the Yellow Jackets came from behind in the second half, completing their first regular season sweep of the Lady Indians in 11 years with a 57-48 win.

Pike had a big game for Oneida, finishing with 24 points as the game’s top scorer. And senior Faith Cross continued her outstanding play of late, finishing with 16 points.

But no other Oneida play finished with more than three, and the loss of sophomore Braelyn Russ — who is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury — continued to haunt the Lady Indians.

- Advertisement -

The thing that hurt most, however, was Coalfield’s post game. The Yellow Jackets crashed the boards, with multiple second chance opportunities that helped them to the 9-point road win.

Kadence Jackson finished with 20 points, while Gabby Lowe had 15 and Alexis Morrison finished with 14.

Pike came out red hot in the first quarter, scoring eight points. But Jackson knocked down two 3-pointers, and Morrison scored seven points, and Coalfield grabbed the early lead.

The second quarter saw Oneida clamp down defensively. Coalfield managed only two field goals in the second period, while Pike knocked down two 3-pointers and Cross added five points. As a result, the Lady Indians out-scored the Jackets 11-4 to take the lead at the half.

Pike and Cross were the only Oneida players who scored in the first half.

The third quarter was mostly about the free throw line for Oneida. The Lady Indians got there early and often, attempting 12 free throws and connecting on seven of them. For the game, Oneida was 11 of 19 from the line.

Coalfield regained the lead in the third quarter, thanks to eight points from Lowe, and was up two as the final period began. Jackson took over in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of her 20, to help Coalfield pull away for the win.

The game solidified Coalfield’s position as the No. 3 team in the District 3-A standings, behind Sunbright and Wartburg. Oneida is currently No. 4 in the standings, though the Lady Indians have not faced Wartburg.

ONEIDA (48): Pike 24, Cross 16, Smith 3, Bush 2, Elmore 2, Terry 1.

COALFIELD (59): Jackson 16, Lowe 15, Morrison 14, Bunch 6, Armes 2.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Snow possible Friday, but impactful accumulation unlikely

Ben Garrett - 0
Some light snow is in the forecast for Friday, but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation — maybe a glorified dusting, at...
Read more
Local News

Covid explosion continues in Scott County; 4% of population currently sick

Independent Herald - 0
A week ago, the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was approaching a record high, as the omicron variant fueled a surge of new cases. One week later, the number of active cases has increased by more than 70% in just seven days, as new cases explode. There are currently 848 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County — about 4% of the county's population — and more than 1,000 new cases of covid have been reported in the month of January, including 536 last week alone. One in five of the new cases last week were in school-aged children. Fortunately, omicron continues to cause only mild illness in most, but the number of hospitalizations continues to rise across the state, and available ICU beds in East Tennessee have dropped to a critically low point. The Dept. of Health reported four covid-related deaths in Scott County last week.
Read more
Region/State

Jim Cooper, the congressman at the heart of redistricting efforts that ultimately split Scott County, announces retirement

Independent Herald - 0
Jim Cooper, the Nashville Democrat whose congressional seat was at the apparent heart of Republicans' redistricting efforts, announced Wednesday that he will retire from Congress, acknowledging that he does not have a path to re-election after Nashville was split between three congressional districts that traditionally vote Republican. Cooper once represented Scott County as part of the 4th Congressional District in the '80s and early '90s.
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Lady Highlanders surge in 4th quarter for win at Cosby

Independent Herald - 0
COSBY — Things seemed to be teetering on the verge of disaster. After trailing at halftime, Cosby had surged ahead for a 36-30 lead at...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians overwhelm Oliver Springs early in district matchup

Independent Herald - 0
There was a time when every time Oneida and Oliver Springs met, it was a knock-down, drag-out fight that went down to the wire. But...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida bounces back with big win over Cosby

Independent Herald - 0
Kelsey Pike couldn’t miss from the free throw line. She didn’t miss many from the field, either. The Oneida junior finished with 22 points, as the...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Pike, Smith power Lady Indians to win at Oakdale

Independent Herald - 0
OAKDALE — Who is going to step up with Braelyn Russ out? On Tuesday (Jan. 4), it was Ali Smith who answered the call. The sophomore...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Sunbright defeats Lady Indians in OT

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida and Sunbright will meet at least twice after Christmas … and maybe more. But on Wednesday (Dec. 22), fans got a preview of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Eye to the Sky: Snow possible Friday, but impactful accumulation unlikely

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Some light snow is in the forecast for Friday, but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation — maybe a glorified dusting, at...
Read more

Covid explosion continues in Scott County; 4% of population currently sick

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A week ago, the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was approaching a record high, as the omicron variant fueled a surge of new cases. One week later, the number of active cases has increased by more than 70% in just seven days, as new cases explode. There are currently 848 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County — about 4% of the county's population — and more than 1,000 new cases of covid have been reported in the month of January, including 536 last week alone. One in five of the new cases last week were in school-aged children. Fortunately, omicron continues to cause only mild illness in most, but the number of hospitalizations continues to rise across the state, and available ICU beds in East Tennessee have dropped to a critically low point. The Dept. of Health reported four covid-related deaths in Scott County last week.
Read more

Jim Cooper, the congressman at the heart of redistricting efforts that ultimately split Scott County, announces retirement

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
Jim Cooper, the Nashville Democrat whose congressional seat was at the apparent heart of Republicans' redistricting efforts, announced Wednesday that he will retire from Congress, acknowledging that he does not have a path to re-election after Nashville was split between three congressional districts that traditionally vote Republican. Cooper once represented Scott County as part of the 4th Congressional District in the '80s and early '90s.
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN