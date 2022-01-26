Basketball: Lady Highlanders surge in 4th quarter for win at Cosby

COSBY — Things seemed to be teetering on the verge of disaster.

After trailing at halftime, Cosby had surged ahead for a 36-30 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Eagles’ run had gotten the potent home crowd into it, and the gym was getting loud.

A year ago, the Lady Highlanders would’ve likely crumbled. But in Year 2 of the program’s rebuilding, Scott High seemed to feed off the energy of the hostile environment, and surged back themselves in the final period.

First sophomore Rachel Garrett knocked down a 3-point shot. Then senior Julie Lewallen added a 3-pointer. That tied the game, and the Lady Highlanders took command after that, riding the early 3-pointers to an 18-5 fourth quarter rally and a 48-41 win over the Eagles.

Most of the damage in the final period was done by junior point guard Jalin Young. She had eight of her 10 in the fourth quarter, and went 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

As a team, the Lady Highlanders continued to shoot the ball well from the line, finishing 11 of 15.

Young finished with 10 points, while Alaina Duncan led the Lady Highlanders with 12.

Brittany Morrow finished with nine rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and three steals. Young had six rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Duncan had six rebounds, as well.

The Lady Highlanders saw Cosby jump out to a big lead early. But then they powered back in the second quarter, going ahead 23-19 at halftime on the strength of seven points by Riley Price in the waning stages of the first half.

The win was the fourth in a row for Scott High, which represents the program’s longest winning streak since 2018, when they won four in a row against Karns, Austin-East, J. Frank White Academy and Austin-East.

SCOTT (48): Duncan 12, Young 10, R. Price 7, Garrett 6, Lewallen 5, Morrow 4, Jeffers 4.

COSBY (41): Shelton 17, Coggins 14, Johnson 5, McGaha 3, Smith 2.