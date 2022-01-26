Basketball: Keeton-less Indians hold on for win over Coalfield

Coalfield was determined, but Oneida found a way to stay unbeaten in district play Tuesday (Jan. 25), holding on for a 62-51 home win over the Yellow Jackets.

Rylin Duncan had 16 points and six rebounds, while Jacob Perry finished with 14 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Indians. Sophomore Caden Rector had a break-out game, with 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Oneida shot 47% from the field, which was enough to overcome a dismal effort from the free throw line. As a team, the Indians were only 28% from the line.

The Indians won despite being without their leading scorer, Mason Keeton, who was injured in a Friday night win over Oliver Springs. The Indians made up his point production both inside and outside, with Rector scoring the season-high 12 points and fellow sophomore Hayden Brawner pitching in nine points from the post position.

Oneida jumped out to a 19-11 lead after the first quarter. After that, the game was played close to evenly the rest of the way, but Coalfield was never able to make a serious push, and the Indians led from start to finish. Oneida was up 31-21 at halftime, and led 44-26 going into the fourth quarter.

For Oneida, the win was its second of the season over Coalfield, as the Indians continue to push closer to District 3-A’s number one seed heading into the postseason.

ONEIDA (62): Duncan 16, Perry 14, Rector 12, Brawner 9, Spradlin 4, Limburg 3, Bell 2, Shoemaker 2.