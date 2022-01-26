26.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...
Sports Oneida Basketball: Keeton-less Indians hold on for win over Coalfield
SportsOneida

Basketball: Keeton-less Indians hold on for win over Coalfield

Zeb Spradlin gets off a shot during Oneida's win over Coalfield on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

Coalfield was determined, but Oneida found a way to stay unbeaten in district play Tuesday (Jan. 25), holding on for a 62-51 home win over the Yellow Jackets. Rylin Duncan had 16 points and six rebounds, while Jacob Perry finished with 14 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Indians. Sophomore Caden […]

Coalfield was determined, but Oneida found a way to stay unbeaten in district play Tuesday (Jan. 25), holding on for a 62-51 home win over the Yellow Jackets.

Rylin Duncan had 16 points and six rebounds, while Jacob Perry finished with 14 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Indians. Sophomore Caden Rector had a break-out game, with 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Oneida shot 47% from the field, which was enough to overcome a dismal effort from the free throw line. As a team, the Indians were only 28% from the line.

The Indians won despite being without their leading scorer, Mason Keeton, who was injured in a Friday night win over Oliver Springs. The Indians made up his point production both inside and outside, with Rector scoring the season-high 12 points and fellow sophomore Hayden Brawner pitching in nine points from the post position.

- Advertisement -

Oneida jumped out to a 19-11 lead after the first quarter. After that, the game was played close to evenly the rest of the way, but Coalfield was never able to make a serious push, and the Indians led from start to finish. Oneida was up 31-21 at halftime, and led 44-26 going into the fourth quarter.

For Oneida, the win was its second of the season over Coalfield, as the Indians continue to push closer to District 3-A’s number one seed heading into the postseason.

ONEIDA (62): Duncan 16, Perry 14, Rector 12, Brawner 9, Spradlin 4, Limburg 3, Bell 2, Shoemaker 2.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Snow possible Friday, but impactful accumulation unlikely

Ben Garrett - 0
Some light snow is in the forecast for Friday, but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation — maybe a glorified dusting, at...
Read more
Local News

Covid explosion continues in Scott County; 4% of population currently sick

Independent Herald - 0
A week ago, the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was approaching a record high, as the omicron variant fueled a surge of new cases. One week later, the number of active cases has increased by more than 70% in just seven days, as new cases explode. There are currently 848 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County — about 4% of the county's population — and more than 1,000 new cases of covid have been reported in the month of January, including 536 last week alone. One in five of the new cases last week were in school-aged children. Fortunately, omicron continues to cause only mild illness in most, but the number of hospitalizations continues to rise across the state, and available ICU beds in East Tennessee have dropped to a critically low point. The Dept. of Health reported four covid-related deaths in Scott County last week.
Read more
Region/State

Jim Cooper, the congressman at the heart of redistricting efforts that ultimately split Scott County, announces retirement

Independent Herald - 0
Jim Cooper, the Nashville Democrat whose congressional seat was at the apparent heart of Republicans' redistricting efforts, announced Wednesday that he will retire from Congress, acknowledging that he does not have a path to re-election after Nashville was split between three congressional districts that traditionally vote Republican. Cooper once represented Scott County as part of the 4th Congressional District in the '80s and early '90s.
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Lady Highlanders surge in 4th quarter for win at Cosby

Independent Herald - 0
COSBY — Things seemed to be teetering on the verge of disaster. After trailing at halftime, Cosby had surged ahead for a 36-30 lead at...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida survives in double overtime

Independent Herald - 0
For better than 31 minutes of game time Friday, it looked like Oliver Springs was going to pull off a stunning upset in District...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida pulls away from Cosby after hanging on for win over Sunbright

Independent Herald - 0
It looked shaky for a while. But then Rylin Duncan took over. Oneida’s senior big man had 21 points in the second and third quarters,...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida withstands Oakdale’s rally and pulls away late

Independent Herald - 0
OAKDALE — On a night that looked like a blowout win by Oneida, Coach Travis Nelson’s Oakdale team made things interesting for a while...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Scott defeats Oneida, but not without a fight

Independent Herald - 0
Scott High kept its streak against Oneida alive on Tuesday (Dec. 21). But it wasn’t easy. Before a packed house at OHS Gymnasium, the Highlanders...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Eye to the Sky: Snow possible Friday, but impactful accumulation unlikely

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Some light snow is in the forecast for Friday, but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation — maybe a glorified dusting, at...
Read more

Covid explosion continues in Scott County; 4% of population currently sick

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A week ago, the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was approaching a record high, as the omicron variant fueled a surge of new cases. One week later, the number of active cases has increased by more than 70% in just seven days, as new cases explode. There are currently 848 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County — about 4% of the county's population — and more than 1,000 new cases of covid have been reported in the month of January, including 536 last week alone. One in five of the new cases last week were in school-aged children. Fortunately, omicron continues to cause only mild illness in most, but the number of hospitalizations continues to rise across the state, and available ICU beds in East Tennessee have dropped to a critically low point. The Dept. of Health reported four covid-related deaths in Scott County last week.
Read more

Jim Cooper, the congressman at the heart of redistricting efforts that ultimately split Scott County, announces retirement

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
Jim Cooper, the Nashville Democrat whose congressional seat was at the apparent heart of Republicans' redistricting efforts, announced Wednesday that he will retire from Congress, acknowledging that he does not have a path to re-election after Nashville was split between three congressional districts that traditionally vote Republican. Cooper once represented Scott County as part of the 4th Congressional District in the '80s and early '90s.
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN