Southern Gospel’s roots run deep in Scott County

Southern Gospel. It is a genre of Christian music that is as uniquely southern as good barbecue and sweet tea. It has been made especially popular by Baby Boomers, and in no small part because of Bill Gaither’s Homecoming series, which revitalized the genre in the 1990s. Often utilizing a quartet of singers, sometimes with little more than a piano for musical accompaniment, Southern Gospel is beloved among American protestants.

Obviously the heart of Southern Gospel is south of the Mason-Dixon Line and generally east of the Mississippi River, although it has roots in Texas, as well. Beyond that, you might not get many people to agree on the exact birthplace of Southern Gospel. If we date its origins back to 1910, when the first professional quartet was formed, then we’d probably have to say that the birthplace of Southern Gospel is Lawrenceburg, Tenn. It is there — on Tennessee’s southern border, roughly halfway between Chattanooga and Memphis — that the James D. Vaughan Music Publishing Company was located. Vaughan published songbooks, and he sent his quartet out on the road for the purpose of promoting those books.

But that was almost half a century before the now-beloved red-backed hymnal — the Church Hymnal, as it is formally known — was first published in Cleveland, Tenn. That was in 1951, and the book was published by the Tennessee Music & Printing Company, which is now known as Pathway Press. It might surprise many Baptists to learn that the Tennessee Music & Printing Company was actually the publishing arm of the Church of God, which was headquartered in Cleveland.

Nevertheless, the Church Hymnal became the gold standard songbook of Southern Baptist churches throughout the land. Considering that, perhaps it wouldn’t be inaccurate to suggest that Cleveland, Tenn. is actually the true home of Southern Gospel.

On second though, the success of the Church Hymnal was only possible because it was packed full of songs that had been written 10, 20 and 30 years before, songs that had become tested-and-tried congregational hymns and choir favorites throughout the South. (And several well-known Southern Gospel quartets had experienced resounding success by that point, including the likes of the Speer Family, the Stamps Quartet and the Blackwood Family.)

Still, the red-backed hymnal is like a bible of Southern Gospel music. Brian Crout, who writes an outstanding blog on Southern Gospel music, performed a tally and determined that of the Church Hymnal’s 429 songs, a total of 124 have been recorded by the Gaither Homecoming Friends, while 76 have been recorded by the Cathedrals, 64 have been recorded by the Kingsmen, 82 have been recorded by Greater Vision, 60 have been recorded by Gold City, and 59 have been recorded by the Kingdom Heirs. That’s like a who’s who of Southern Gospel music.

- Advertisement -

Then there was the music of Robert Emmett Winsett, the famed publisher who helped define a generation of Southern Gospel with both his songbooks and the songs that he wrote — more than 1,000 of them in all. He was from Dayton, Tenn.

And as Southern Gospel evolved, the town that became most relevant to its success was Pigeon Forge, Tenn. It is there that the Southern Gospel Museum & Hall of Fame are located, at Dolly Parton’s mega-successful theme park. Dollywood is also home of the Kingdom Heirs, one of the genre’s most successful modern quartets. And Pigeon Forge is home to the National Quartet Convention, the annual music festival of Southern Gospel.

No matter which one you choose, all of those places — Lawrenceburg, Cleveland, Dayton and Pigeon Forge — have one thing in common: they’re in Tennessee. So, the same state that can lay claim to country music and the blues can also claim Southern Gospel.

It’s no surprise, then, that the I-75 corridor between Knoxville and Kentucky — including Scott County — has such a deep Southern Gospel heritage.

Look no further than Paul Chitwood, the Winfield man who died in September at the age of 76.

A lifelong member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church, Paul Chitwood and his family were especially well known for their singing talent. And, many years ago, Paul and his first wife — Beverly, who died in 1997 at the young age of 44 — wrote a powerful song called “Look What I’m Trading For A Mansion.”

The Chitwoods sang “Look What I’m Trading For A Mansion” over and over, in many different churches. But in 1993, the song found fame well beyond the Cumberlands and Tennessee when it was recorded by The Perrys, a popular Southern Gospel group from Hendersonville, Tenn.

“Look What I’m Trading For A Mansion” tells the story of a dying woman who is telling her friends and family gathered around her deathbed that she is trading a tormented life on earth for a life of luxury in heaven. It went on to become the most popular song of The Perrys’ career, which has spanned half a century. And now the song, which originated in a small church in Winfield, is sung all over the world.

But there’s more.

The McKameys, one of Southern Gospel’s most successful groups through the years, have strong ties to Scott County, as well.

The McKameys organized in 1954, when three sisters — Dora, Peg and Carol McKamey — started singing in church. It was Dora’s idea. “She gathered us up in the kitchen, started singing, and we each found our parts,” Peg later explained. “We just thought we were gonna sing that one time, in her home church, but different people heard us and invited us to sing at their church or at revivals. Then out of town evangelists heard us at the revivals and invited us to come to their church and we started traveling to Florida and Indiana and Ohio, and that’s how it all started.”

In 1984, The McKameys had their first chart-topping single, “Who Put the Tears (In the Eyes of the Lamb?).” In 1998, they had their second No. 1 song, and the most popular song of their career, “God On the Mountain,” which has since become a Southern Gospel classic.

The McKameys have now retired; the group performed its last concert together in 2019. Peg, the only of the three sisters to stay with the group from beginning to end, also became the face of the group. A writer for The Daily Times in Maryville called her a “firebrand” minister’s daughter, and described her thusly: “When she gets caught up in the spirit, she prowls the stage like a tigress, sharing her faith with all of the zeal and undeniable joy of an Old Time tent revival preacher.”

So what’s the local connection? The McKamey sisters grew up just over the mountain from Smokey Junction, in Clinchmore.

Coal mining ran strong in the McKamey family. Rev. Ed McKamey, the sisters’ father, was born and raised in Clinchmore, and started working in the mines at the age of 16. He married Velma Hunter, whose family had moved to Campbell County from Kentucky so that her father, too, could work in the mines.

Ed McKamey, who died of heart disease in 1970 at the age of 58, pastored several churches in his short life, including Ivy Grove Baptist in Clinchmore, Jarnigan Chapel, Frateversville, West Side Baptist and others. Among the others was Smokey Creek Baptist Church in Scott County.

In fact, The McKameys performed at Smokey Creek’s annual homecoming services for several years during their early days, and several old-timers from Norma and Smokey Creek had stories to tell about the family having dinner at their home.

Then there are The Isaacs. This prominent Southern Gospel/Bluegrass crossover group doesn’t have specific ties to Scott County, but they aren’t far away. While The Isaacs technically got their start in Hendersonville, Tenn., they eventually moved to LaFollette.

Lily Isaacs, the matriarch and face of the group, is the daughter of Polish Jewish Holocaust survivors. The family was liberated from a concentration camp in Germany in 1945, and moved to New York City. Lily was two years old at the time.

As a teenager, Lily was discovered as a vocal talent, and was awarded a recording contract by Columbia Records. While performing with his band in Manhattan, Joe Isaacs met Lily and the two were married in 1970 (they’ve since divorced). They converted to Christianity a short time later, following the death of Joe’s brother in an accident, and began to perform only bluegrass gospel music.

The Isaacs were originally known as the Calvary Mountain Boys. They later became Sacred Bluegrass and, finally, The Isaacs. In 1992, the family moved from Ohio to LaFollette.

The family has recorded a number of albums through the years, the most popular of which, “Nature’s Symphony in 432,” won a Grammy in 2016. They won another Grammy in 2018, and just this past August were invited to join The Grand Old Opry.

Sonya Isaacs, Lily’s daughter, has sang with Vince Gill and Dolly Parton. Other group members include Lily’s other daughter, Becky, and son, Ben.

Of course there are others that could be mentioned here, as well. The Singing Hambys are perhaps the most popular Southern Gospel group specific to Scott County. They got their start in March 1987, when they were asked to fill in at the last minute for a group that had canceled.

But the Hambys’ story is deeper than that. Remember Robert Emmett Winsett, the Dayton, Tenn. songbook publisher who helped define a generation of Southern Gospel music? In 1939, Ernest Hamby — the grandfather of the current Singing Hambys — helped start the Oneida-Winsett Quartet, which traveled for Winsett’s publishing company and also had a weekly radio program on WNOX in Knoxville.

After Ernest Hamby died in 1977, his son, Rev. Alonzo Hamby, formed a new group called the Trueway Gospels. That was a forerunner to The Singing Hambys.