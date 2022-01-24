26.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Scott County to seek $750,000 to repair substandard homes

By Independent Herald
Scott County Commission on Monday voted unanimously to approve Tennessee Community Assistance Corporation to apply for a $750,000 home rehabilitation grant on its behalf. If the grant is approved, low-income families in Scott County can apply for funds to have their substandard homes repaired.

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County will seek $750,000 in grant funds for home rehabilitation.

County Commission on Monday approved a request from County Mayor Jeff Tibbals to apply for the $750,000 grant, and heard from Shannon Delk of the Tennessee Community Assistance Corporation (TCAC), an organization that works with local governments to guide them through such grants.

Tibbals said he reached out to TCAC and Delk, the organization’s housing programs manager, because he did not want his office or County Commission to be placed in the position of having to determine who is eligible and who isn’t eligible to receive the limited funds.

Scott County last received a home rehabilitation grant in 2016. However, counties are usually capped at $500,000. This year, Delk said, counties can apply for up to $750,000 in funding.

Delk said her firm currently works with five different counties in Tennessee, and have brought in almost $4 million in home rehabilitation grant funds to those counties. During that span, TCAC has successfully closed out 18 grants, and will close out three more in the next 30 days.

Delk added that TCAC takes care of ranking applicants and determining the recipients according to guidelines that are set by the commission. The program is designed for low-income families; in Scott County, she said, total income for an eligible family of four would be about $45,000.

Priority is given to the elderly, military veterans and the disabled, Delk said.

The funds are used to fix substandard homes by bringing them up to current code. Contractors who work on the homes selected for the program are required to be qualified, and appropriate permits must be obtained.

Delk said the program was previously capped at $40,000 per recipient; 5th District Commissioner Paul Strunk said previous home rehabilitation grants in Scott County have struggled to be spent because of that handicap. However, new guidelines allow a recipient to be awarded up to 75% of their home’s value. If the cost of repairs exceeds 75% of the home’s value, Delk said, the program’s new guidelines allow for the home to be demolished and rebuilt.

Should the county’s application for grant funding be approved, TCAC would begin the process of determining which homes the funds would be spent on by holding a public meeting, at which point interested homeowners can show up and learn how to apply for the program.

In separate measures on Monday, County Commission unanimously approved an Emergency Management Performance Grant and a Homeland Security Grant, and approved the firm Community Development Partners to oversee how the county’s share of the federal Covid-19 relief funds will be spent.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN