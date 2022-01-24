Dishman appointed county commissioner in 2nd District

HUNTSVILLE — Jennifer Dishman has been appointed to County Commission to represent the 2nd District for the remainder of the term that was held by the late Sam Lyles.

Dishman received the votes of 9 of 11 commissioners present at Monday’s regular session and was immediately sworn in by Scott County Clerk Felicia Bilbrey, after which she took her seat at the table and served the remainder of the meeting.

The Low Gap resident, who was a candidate for County Commission in the 2018 general election and finished fourth in the balloting, will serve until Aug. 31, 2022. She is expected to be a candidate in the upcoming election, which is slated for Aug. 4.

Dishman was one of three people who declared their candidacy to replace Lyles, who died of pancreatic cancer in November. Among the other candidates were U.S. Army veteran Donald R. Tyndall, of Coal Hill, and office administrator Michelle Terry, of Mountain View.

As the roll was called by Bilbrey, voting for Dishman to fill the vacancy was 2nd District Commissioner Jerried Jeffers, along with commissioners Donnie Bowlin, Sheila Buttram, Kenny Chadwell, David “Blue” Day, Shonda Gray, David Jeffers, Mike Slaven and Paul Strunk.

Voting for Tyndall was 3rd District Commissioner Kenny Morrow, while 6th District Commissioner Patti Brown voted for Terry.

Dishman works as office manager at Straight Fork Forest Management. She and her husband, Eddie, have three children.

Dishman’s appointment gives County Commission four women on the 14-member body. The highest number of women to ever serve concurrently on the county legislative body was five, after there had never been a woman elected to the commission prior to June Jeffers in the late 2000s.