Ronnie Harness, 73
Obituaries
Ronnie Harness, 73

Ronnie Harness departed this life peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at his home in Huntsville. He was 73.

Life: Born March 28, 1948 in Oneida, Ronnie was the son of the late Jake and Flora Mae Jeffers Harness. He was a member of the Bull Creek United Baptist Church, and a veteran of the United States Army.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by,
• Sisters: Fayrene Lowe and husband Ledford, Izella Miller and first husband Henry Lee Newport, Truesilla Gibson, and Flotilla Harness;
• Grandparents: Oscar and Lucinda Jeffers, and Emerson and Minnie Harness;
• Nieces: Jennifer Lowe, Derita Newport and Donna Lowe;
• Newphew: Randy Lowe;
• In-laws: L.C. and Lorene Day;
• Sister-in-law: Norma Jean Grey;
• Brother-in-law: Delbert Day;
• Special brother-in-law: Leslie Day.

Survivors: Ronnie is survived by,
• Wife of 47 years: Anna Day Harness;
• Daughters: Patty Terry and husband Daron, and Angie Harness;
• Granddaughters: Lindsey St. John and husband Luc, and Kylee Henry;
• Grandsons: Corbin and Coltin Terry;
• Great-grandson: Hendrix St. John;
• A great-granddaughter coming in July;
• Sisters: Joyce Bowling and husband Jimmy, and Jerri Crabtree and husband Charles;
• Brother-in-law: Dewey Miller;
• Adopted sister: Francine Keeton;
• Nieces: Sharon Cooper and husband Keith, Henrietta Newport, Lisa Griffith and husband Donnie, Donna Miller, Rhonda Claborn and husband Kenny, and Vanessa Childs and husband David;
• Nephews: Steve Love, Johnny Lowe, Benny Newport, Mike Crabtree and James Crabtree;
• Sisters-in-law: Debbie Day and Rose Day;
• Brothers-in-law: J.R. Day, Pat Day, Wanda Day and Billy Joe Day;
• Kyrah Cantu;
• Aunt and uncle: Oma and Dorsey Newport;
• Many other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Harness family on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 4 p.m. until time of the funeral at 6 p.m. with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. J.R. Massengale officiating. Music will be provided by Patricia West. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Winona Cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #136. Serving as pallbears will be Daron Terry, Corbin Terry, Coltin Terry, Luc St. John, Shane Day, and Pat Day. Honorary pallbearers are Hendrix St. John and Isaiah Claxton.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

