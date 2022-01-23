Dewitt Foster, 55

Dewitt Foster, of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 55.

Life: Born in Oneida on Oct. 8, 1966, Dewitt was the son of the late Scott and Hazel Harness Foster. He was a member of Hilltop United Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Dewitt was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard E. and James C. Foster.

Survivors: Dewitt is survived by,

• Son: Taylor Foster;

• Brothers: Jerry M. Foster and wife Brandi, and Paul Foster and wife Joyce;

• Special friends: Shawn McDonald and Tabby Thomas, Chad Posey and wife Amanda;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Foster family on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Tony Lowe officiating. Music will be provided by Judy West and Angie Perkins. Committal service will follow in the Foster Family Cemetery at Tunnel Hill.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.