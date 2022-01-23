Anita Keeton, 88

Anita May Keeton departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at her home. She was 88.

Life: Born May 14, 1933 in Scott County to the late Charlie Williams and Juanita McCart Williams, Anita retired as a seamstress and was of the Baptist faith.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Keeton; brother, Lou Williams; sister, Loretta Payne; and brothers-in-law, Johnny Brewster, Billy Carson and Douglas Henry.

Survivors: Anita is survived by,

• Son: Terence Woodrow Keeton;

• Sisters: Betty Brewster, Becky Carson and Wanda Henry;

• Brothers: Larry Williams and wife Joann, Phillip Williams and wife Margie, David Williams and wife Charlene, Danny Williams and wife Sarah, and Terry Williams and wife Barbara;

• Grandchildren: Kristy Lynn Keeton and husband Ben Litton, and Matt Keeton and wife Mallory;

• Great-grandchildren: Kayden Keeton, Olivia Marion, Neland Keeton, Tenley Keeton, Tyce Keeton, Jaxson Litton and Josie Mae Litton;

• Special friends: Onnie Newport and Olamae Jeffers;

• Special caregivers: Kendra Brown, Branda Smith, Pat Alexander, Starla Stewart, Pastor Greg Waters, Margie Linder, Methodist Medical Center, Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center and Dr. Josh Thompson;

• Many other special family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Keeton family on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Larry Williams and Bro. Chad Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in the McCartt Cemetery in Elgin. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and family members.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.