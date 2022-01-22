Basketball: Scott High comes from behind to defeat Anderson County

CLINTON — The first time Scott High and Anderson County played, the clock ran continuously in the fourth quarter of a Highlander blowout win.

In the rematch here Friday night, it was Anderson County — not Scott High — that controlled things most of the way. But Luke West was en Fuego, Trey Morrow took over, and the seniors powered the Highlanders to a come-from-behind, 77-68 win over the Mavericks.

Anderson County, which hit eleven 3-point shots in the game, could not miss in the first half. Carter Nelson had three 3-pointers in the first quarter along. Then Conner Martin had three 3s in the second quarter. The Mavs hit eight of their 11 3s in the first half, and led 34-25 at halftime.

But then West got red-hot. After scoring seven points in the first half, West had four 3-pointers in the third quarter along. Trey Morrow added eight points, and Scott High out-scored Anderson County 24-15 to come back and tie the game as the fourth quarter began.

Morrow would ultimately finish with 29 points, while West had 24 points. Grey Todd finished with 13.

Scott took complete control in the fourth quarter, as Morrow scored 11 more and went 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Anderson County was able to trim some off the lead in the final two minutes of the game to make things seem a little closer than they actually were.

It was in many ways a subpar effort for a Highlander team that had played some of its best basketball of the season in wins over Cosby and Halls the previous week. But in Friday’s game, which came after snow and illness had limited gym time for the team, the Highlanders got off to a retched start. It wasn’t just a lack of fluidity on offense that had Jordan Jeffers angry at his team, but also a lackluster effort on defense, especially in guarding the perimeter.

Todd had four steals to accompany his 13 points. And Dalton Prewitt continues to log more assists than any Scott High player in recent history. After a career-high 13 assists against Cosby, Prewitt hit double-digits again in Friday’s game, with 10.

The win assured that Scott High will finish either second or third in the final district standings. That means the Highlanders are assured of playing Halls in the district semifinals. The two teams split their regular season games.

SCOTT (77): Morrow 29, West 24, Todd 13, Prewitt 4, Brumett 3, Jeffers 3, Woodward 1.

ANDERSON CO. (68): Martin 19, Nelson 12, Mcghee 12, West 7, Vowell 6, Russell 6.