27.9 F
Oneida
Sunday, January 23, 2022
type here...
Sports Scott Basketball: Scott High comes from behind to defeat Anderson County
SportsScott

Basketball: Scott High comes from behind to defeat Anderson County

Luke West scores inside during Scott High's win over Anderson County on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 | Matt Boyatt/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

CLINTON — The first time Scott High and Anderson County played, the clock ran continuously in the fourth quarter of a Highlander blowout win. In the rematch here Friday night, it was Anderson County — not Scott High — that controlled things most of the way. But Luke West was en Fuego, Trey Morrow took […]

CLINTON — The first time Scott High and Anderson County played, the clock ran continuously in the fourth quarter of a Highlander blowout win.

In the rematch here Friday night, it was Anderson County — not Scott High — that controlled things most of the way. But Luke West was en Fuego, Trey Morrow took over, and the seniors powered the Highlanders to a come-from-behind, 77-68 win over the Mavericks.

Anderson County, which hit eleven 3-point shots in the game, could not miss in the first half. Carter Nelson had three 3-pointers in the first quarter along. Then Conner Martin had three 3s in the second quarter. The Mavs hit eight of their 11 3s in the first half, and led 34-25 at halftime.

But then West got red-hot. After scoring seven points in the first half, West had four 3-pointers in the third quarter along. Trey Morrow added eight points, and Scott High out-scored Anderson County 24-15 to come back and tie the game as the fourth quarter began.

- Advertisement -

Morrow would ultimately finish with 29 points, while West had 24 points. Grey Todd finished with 13.

Scott took complete control in the fourth quarter, as Morrow scored 11 more and went 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Anderson County was able to trim some off the lead in the final two minutes of the game to make things seem a little closer than they actually were.

It was in many ways a subpar effort for a Highlander team that had played some of its best basketball of the season in wins over Cosby and Halls the previous week. But in Friday’s game, which came after snow and illness had limited gym time for the team, the Highlanders got off to a retched start. It wasn’t just a lack of fluidity on offense that had Jordan Jeffers angry at his team, but also a lackluster effort on defense, especially in guarding the perimeter.

Todd had four steals to accompany his 13 points. And Dalton Prewitt continues to log more assists than any Scott High player in recent history. After a career-high 13 assists against Cosby, Prewitt hit double-digits again in Friday’s game, with 10.

The win assured that Scott High will finish either second or third in the final district standings. That means the Highlanders are assured of playing Halls in the district semifinals. The two teams split their regular season games.

SCOTT (77): Morrow 29, West 24, Todd 13, Prewitt 4, Brumett 3, Jeffers 3, Woodward 1.

ANDERSON CO. (68): Martin 19, Nelson 12, Mcghee 12, West 7, Vowell 6, Russell 6.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Obituaries

Ronnie Harness, 73

Independent Herald - 0
Ronnie Harness departed this life peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at his home in Huntsville. He was 73. Life: Born March 28, 1948 in...
Read more
Obituaries

Anita Keeton, 88

Independent Herald - 0
Anita May Keeton departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at her home. She was 88. Life: Born May 14, 1933 in Scott County...
Read more
Obituaries

Dewitt Foster, 55

Independent Herald - 0
Dewitt Foster, of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 55. Life: Born in...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott High comes from behind to defeat Anderson County

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — The first time Scott High and Anderson County played, the clock ran continuously in the fourth quarter of a Highlander blowout win. In...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Scott

Basketball: Scott High avenges loss to Halls

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In its first district matchup with Halls, Scott High never led. The Highlanders trailed by as much as 15 in the fourth...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott defeats Campbell County for a third time, 72-60

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Scott High began the post-Christmas portion of its schedule on Tuesday (Jan. 4) by defeating Campbell County for the third time this...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott rolls to 21-point win over Powell

Independent Herald - 0
This time, there would be no fourth quarter comeback. This time, there was no need for one. That Scott...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Scott defeats Oneida, but not without a fight

Independent Herald - 0
Scott High kept its streak against Oneida alive on Tuesday (Dec. 21). But it wasn’t easy. Before a packed house at OHS Gymnasium, the Highlanders...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Ronnie Harness, 73

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ronnie Harness departed this life peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at his home in Huntsville. He was 73. Life: Born March 28, 1948 in...
Read more

Anita Keeton, 88

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Anita May Keeton departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at her home. She was 88. Life: Born May 14, 1933 in Scott County...
Read more

Dewitt Foster, 55

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Dewitt Foster, of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 55. Life: Born in...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN