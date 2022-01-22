Basketball: Lady Indians overwhelm Oliver Springs early in district matchup

There was a time when every time Oneida and Oliver Springs met, it was a knock-down, drag-out fight that went down to the wire.

But it hasn’t been that way in several years, and it wasn’t that way on Friday night, as the Lady Indians defended their home court with a 59-36 win over the Bobcats.

It was a key District 3-A win for Oneida, which is attempting to keep pace with Sunbright and Coalfield at the top of the district standings.

The Lady Indians got 19 points from Kelsey Pike and 12 from senior Faith Cross, and nine of the 11 players on the roster scored. All 11 played, as Oneida took care of its business early.

- Advertisement -

The Lady Indians seized control of the game by limiting Oliver Springs to only nine points in the first half, building a 33-9 halftime lead. The Bobcats had only one field goal in the entire second quarter, a 3-pointer by Chloe Lackey.

Oneida got seven first quarter points from Pike, and she had 12 of her 19 by halftime to power the early surge. Raylie Bush had four points in the first quarter, and Oneida led 14-6 after the first eight minutes.

The second quarter saw Rachel Elmore score five points and Cross add four, as five different players scored to help the Lady Indians expand the lead to 33-9 heading into the locker room at halftime.

Oliver Springs was able to muster some offense in the third quarter, but it wasn’t nearly enough. In fact, the Lady Indians expanded their lead, and were up 17 going into the final period. Pike and Cross did most of the damage in the third quarter, though senior Caroline Keeton knocked down a 3-pointer to help out.

The fourth quarter saw Makayla Martin come off the bench to score seven points, as the Lady Indians cruised to the comfortable win.

The win put Oneida over .500 in district play.

ONEIDA (59): Pike 19,Cross 12, Martin 7, Elmore 5, G. Shoemaker 5, Bush 4, Keeton 3, A. Terry 2, M. Terry 2.

OLIVER SPRINGS (36): Bias 11, Jones 7, Lackey 7, Chaston 5, Yates 4, Duggins 2.