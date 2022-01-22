27.9 F
Oneida
Sunday, January 23, 2022
type here...
Sports Oneida Basketball: Lady Indians overwhelm Oliver Springs early in district matchup
SportsOneida

Basketball: Lady Indians overwhelm Oliver Springs early in district matchup

Grace Shoemaker gets past her defender during Oneida's game against York Institute on Jan. 11, 2022 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

There was a time when every time Oneida and Oliver Springs met, it was a knock-down, drag-out fight that went down to the wire. But it hasn’t been that way in several years, and it wasn’t that way on Friday night, as the Lady Indians defended their home court with a 59-36 win over the […]

There was a time when every time Oneida and Oliver Springs met, it was a knock-down, drag-out fight that went down to the wire.

But it hasn’t been that way in several years, and it wasn’t that way on Friday night, as the Lady Indians defended their home court with a 59-36 win over the Bobcats.

It was a key District 3-A win for Oneida, which is attempting to keep pace with Sunbright and Coalfield at the top of the district standings.

The Lady Indians got 19 points from Kelsey Pike and 12 from senior Faith Cross, and nine of the 11 players on the roster scored. All 11 played, as Oneida took care of its business early.

- Advertisement -

The Lady Indians seized control of the game by limiting Oliver Springs to only nine points in the first half, building a 33-9 halftime lead. The Bobcats had only one field goal in the entire second quarter, a 3-pointer by Chloe Lackey.

Oneida got seven first quarter points from Pike, and she had 12 of her 19 by halftime to power the early surge. Raylie Bush had four points in the first quarter, and Oneida led 14-6 after the first eight minutes.

The second quarter saw Rachel Elmore score five points and Cross add four, as five different players scored to help the Lady Indians expand the lead to 33-9 heading into the locker room at halftime.

Oliver Springs was able to muster some offense in the third quarter, but it wasn’t nearly enough. In fact, the Lady Indians expanded their lead, and were up 17 going into the final period. Pike and Cross did most of the damage in the third quarter, though senior Caroline Keeton knocked down a 3-pointer to help out.

The fourth quarter saw Makayla Martin come off the bench to score seven points, as the Lady Indians cruised to the comfortable win.

The win put Oneida over .500 in district play.

ONEIDA (59): Pike 19,Cross 12, Martin 7, Elmore 5, G. Shoemaker 5, Bush 4, Keeton 3, A. Terry 2, M. Terry 2.

OLIVER SPRINGS (36): Bias 11, Jones 7, Lackey 7, Chaston 5, Yates 4, Duggins 2.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Obituaries

Ronnie Harness, 73

Independent Herald - 0
Ronnie Harness departed this life peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at his home in Huntsville. He was 73. Life: Born March 28, 1948 in...
Read more
Obituaries

Anita Keeton, 88

Independent Herald - 0
Anita May Keeton departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at her home. She was 88. Life: Born May 14, 1933 in Scott County...
Read more
Obituaries

Dewitt Foster, 55

Independent Herald - 0
Dewitt Foster, of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 55. Life: Born in...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott High comes from behind to defeat Anderson County

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — The first time Scott High and Anderson County played, the clock ran continuously in the fourth quarter of a Highlander blowout win. In...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida bounces back with big win over Cosby

Independent Herald - 0
Kelsey Pike couldn’t miss from the free throw line. She didn’t miss many from the field, either. The Oneida junior finished with 22 points, as the...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Pike, Smith power Lady Indians to win at Oakdale

Independent Herald - 0
OAKDALE — Who is going to step up with Braelyn Russ out? On Tuesday (Jan. 4), it was Ali Smith who answered the call. The sophomore...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Sunbright defeats Lady Indians in OT

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida and Sunbright will meet at least twice after Christmas … and maybe more. But on Wednesday (Dec. 22), fans got a preview of the...
Read more
Oneida

Basketball: Lady Indians cruise past Monterey in holiday tournament play

Independent Herald - 0
Whatever impact a serious bout with the flu had on Kelsey Pike, it is long gone now. The Oneida junior scored 30 points on the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Ronnie Harness, 73

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ronnie Harness departed this life peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at his home in Huntsville. He was 73. Life: Born March 28, 1948 in...
Read more

Anita Keeton, 88

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Anita May Keeton departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at her home. She was 88. Life: Born May 14, 1933 in Scott County...
Read more

Dewitt Foster, 55

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Dewitt Foster, of Oneida, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 55. Life: Born in...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN