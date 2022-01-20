Scott County to be split between separate congressional districts

NASHVILLE — It appears that Scott County will soon be split into two different congressional districts.

The Tennessee Senate on Thursday passed, along a party-line split, a proposed redistricting map that would see the southern half of Scott County remain in the 3rd Congressional District, while the northern half of the county would move to the 6th Congressional District.

Redistricting is a once-every-decade process that is timed around the U.S. census. Federal law requires each of the state’s congressional districts to be split in a way that equally divides the population between the nine districts.

During the last redistricting process, Scott County was moved from the 4th District to the 3rd District, which includes Chattanooga. Prior to moving to the 4th District in 1983, Scott County was in the 2nd District, which includes Knoxville.

- Advertisement -

Historically, Scott County has mostly been a part of Tennessee’s 2nd Congressional District — usually sharing a congressman with Knoxville — since its creation in 1849.

However, the upcoming cycle will be the first time in Scott County’s history that it has been split between two different congressional districts, assuming Tennessee’s plan is finalized — which is likely.

Under the proposed split of Scott County, the southern half will remain in the district currently represented by Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, while the northern half will shift to the 6th District, which is currently represented by Congressman John Rose, a Republican. Oneida, West Oneida, Winfield and Helenwood will be in the 6th District, while Huntsville, Fairview and Robbins will remain in the 3rd District.

The new 6th District will include part of Davidson County. It will mark the first time in Scott County’s history that it has shared a congressional district with Nashville.

Splitting counties is generally avoided, but there is a precedent for it — often in urban areas with significant population, but sometimes in rural counties, as well.

In fact, Campbell County has spent the past 10 years split between congressional districts. Much of Campbell County has been in the 3rd District with Scott County, but northern sections of Campbell County, including Jellico, have been in the 2nd District with Knoxville.

The newly-drawn districts will continue a split in Campbell County, although a greater part of the county will shift to the 2nd District, which is currently represented by Congressman Tim Burchett.

The newly-proposed districts will also split rural Hancock County between the 1st and 2nd Districts.

The rest of the state’s rural counties will be left intact, but there are other splits in more urban areas. Wilson County is split between the 5th and 6th Districts, Wilson County is split between the 5th and 7th Districts, Shelby County is split between the 8th and 9th Districts, and Davidson County is split between three different districts.

- Advertisement -

State Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, who led the redistricting effort, said that all districts were forced to shift towards Nashville because of the mid-state’s explosive growth over the past 10 years.

“All the districts on this map had to move closer to what geographers would call the great central basin,” Johnson said.

In addition to portions of Davidson and Wilson counties, the 6th District will now include Sumner, Trousdale, Macon, Smith, DeKalb, Cannon, Van Buren, White, Putnam, Jackson, Clay, Overton, Cumberland, Pickett and Fentress counties.

The 3rd District will now include Hamilton, Bradley, Polk, McMinn, Monroe, Roane, Morgan and Anderson counties, in addition to parts of Scott and Campbell counties.

Johnson said the Republicans’ redistricting plan respects the state’s three grand divisions, with the 1st and 2nd Districts falling wholly into East Tennessee and the 8th and 9th Districts falling wholly into West Tennessee. However, there is some overlapping of grand divisions between the four Middle Tennessee congressional districts, and that includes Scott County. Scott County is a part of East Tennessee, but the greatest part of the county’s population base will now be included in a congressional district that spans much of northern Middle Tennessee.

The Republicans’ plan was sharply criticized for gerrymandering. In dividing Nashville between three congressional districts, it will imperil the seat currently held by Jim Cooper, a Democrat who is the longest-serving member of Tennessee’s congressional delegation.

Cooper is one of only two Democrats currently serving among Tennessee’s congressional delegation. The other is Steve Cohen, who represents Memphis.

The change means Cooper will likely lose his seat in the upcoming November congressional election, and Nashville — a city that is a strong Democratic stronghold in Tennessee — will be represented by Republicans.

State Sen. Jeff Yarbro, a Nashville Democrat and the Senate’s minority leader, led the criticism of the Republicans’ redistricting process during Thursday’s Senate session. Specifically, he asked why an effort wasn’t made to keep “real communities together,” which was specifically a reference to Nashville being divided in an effort to oust Cooper.

Johnson countered by saying that priority was given to keeping communities intact wherever possible. He added that Democrats have traditionally divided communities when they were in charge of the redistricting process, including in 1992 and 2002.

“Division of urban counties is not a new thing in Tennessee,” Johnson said.

Yarbro specifically asked whether the division of Nashville was an effort to oust Cooper. Johnson responded dryly with a one-word answer: “No.”

“The bottom line is, this map is legal, it’s logical, it’s fair,” Johnson earlier said.

Under federal requirements, the political party that controls the state legislature is in charge of that state’s redistricting process each time the census is taken. Gerrymandering — craftily drawing district lines in a way that favors the party in charge of the process — is a longstanding concept, even if it’s an oft-criticized one. Both parties have traditionally engaged in the process, drawing district lines in ways that maximize their representation in Congress.

In Tennessee, Democrats have traditionally controlled the legislature and, thus, the redistricting process. In recent years, however, Republicans have seized control of the legislature and have built a super majority.

Thursday’s vote in the State Senate was strictly along a party-line vote, with 26 Republicans voting in favor of it and five Democrats voting no. Sen. Ken Yager, who represents Scott County, was among the Republicans voting yes.

Democrats put forth their own plan, which would have kept Nashville consolidated in one congressional district — thus saving Cooper’s seat. However, it was rejected.