How Scott County’s first highway came to be

When Matthew Wright rolled into Huntsville with his International Harvester truck the day before Thanksgiving in 1913, a new era began. It was the era of motorized transportation, and with it came the need for improved roads.

Prior to 1913, improved roads were almost non-existent in Scott County. Traveling from place to place required walking or riding a horse along cattle paths or wagon roads.

But even before Wright’s “horseless carriage” rolled onto the courthouse square that November afternoon, there was a need for better roads. Hack business was becoming a major thing between Huntsville and Helenwood — that is, using a horse and buggy to transport passengers for a fee. The Cincinnati-Southern Railroad had been completed through Scott County, and Helenwood was a major depot, while Huntsville was still the only real town around. Business competitors Dan Chambers and Bailey Stanley had spurred commercialized travel between the two fledgling settlements.

In 1904, during Beaty Cecil’s tenure as Scott County’s judge-executive, Scott County had built a 9-foot-wide cobblestone road between Helenwood and Huntsville. Construction was completed by Trousdale Sexton, and it was Scott County’s first suitable road.

But after Wright rolled his IH truck into town, followed by the used Oldsmobile that Chambers purchased, there still wasn’t much use in attempting to travel outside of the Helenwood-Huntsville area. In fact, the first time anyone attempted to drive a car from Helenwood to Oneida was in August 1914, and it ended in disaster. Chambers’ driver, who had been hired to drive Willie Marcum from Huntsville to Helenwood, decided he’d take them on to Oneida.

But once he reached High Point, the driver got Chambers’ Oldsmobile hopelessly mired in a huge mud hole that had been created when Gen. Ambrose Burnside marched his 16,000-troop-strong Union army through Scott County en route to seize Knoxville from control of the Confederacy in 1864. The car was abandoned.

Plans for a highway

- Advertisement -

On Independence Day in 1915, Wright and another of Scott County’s early automobile owners — Willard Keen, an early law partner of James F. Baker who was the county’s clerk and master at the time — traveled to Stearns, Ky. to meet with several leading citizens of McCreary County. Their intent was to convince the leaders of both Scott County in Tennessee and McCreary County in Kentucky to float a bond, so that a road could be built all the way from Helenwood to Stearns. The new road would effectively connect the towns of Huntsville, Helenwood, Oneida — which was still very much in its infancy — and Stearns.

“(Keen) could see that the automobile was here to stay,” historian H. Clay Smith wrote in his book, “Dusty Bits of the Forgotten Past.” “He, too — so to speak — had been out of the county, and realized that, with a car and good roads, many more Scott Countians could reach the outside world and colleges.”

That 4th of July meeting in Stearns would eventually result in U.S. Hwy. 27 being built through Scott and McCreary counties. But it wasn’t as simple as that, of course.

In 1920, Stearns sent R.Y. Ireland to Scott County to survey a proposed road that would connect Huntsville to Oneida. Ireland determined that it would cost $3.25 per mile to build a graded road between the two towns, including the building of a wooden bridge across Niggs Creek. The road would be 24 ft. wide — much wider than the Monticello Pike that connected Huntsville and Helenwood — and would have a maximum grade of 6%.

Even then, there were plans to ultimately have the road go all the way from Oneida to Glenmary, which was a growing town in its own right, thanks to logging and mining operations. Ireland proposed that stone from an old quarry in Helenwood — which had been used during the building of the railroad — be used for constructing the road. He estimated that it would cost $1.58 per cubic yard to quarry, crush, lay and roll the stone, for a total cost of $4,300 to build the road between Helenwood and Oneida.

By spraying the crushed stone with fuel oil and asphalt refuse, Ireland wrote in his report, a road would be created with “waterproof density” that would be “as compacted as concrete, and easy repaired…”

A foresighted governor

Despite the preliminary survey work that had gone into the proposed road, it had not come to fruition by 1922. But that year, an ambitious attorney from Clarksville, Austin Peay, visited Huntsville. He promised Scott Countians that if they would help elect him as Tennessee’s next governor, he would build a road from Chattanooga all the way to the state line in Winfield.

They did, and he did.

When Peay assumed office in 1923, Tennessee had just 244 miles of paved roads in the entire state. And with $3 million in debt, there was no money for building new roads. Peay, who was responsible for organizing state government mostly as we know it today, implemented a 2% tax on gasoline and a registration fee on automobiles to finance the construction of new roads. By the time he died in 1927, Tennessee’s highways had grown from 244 miles to more than 4,000 miles — including one which connected Memphis on the west side of the state to Bristol on the east side.

Matthew Wright — the enterprising Huntsville businessman who had purchased Scott County’s first automobile more than a decade earlier, was hired by the state to help build the new road through Scott County. It is said that he was the first person from this county to ever be employed by the state. He was paid $100 per month to serve as foreman of a work crew in charge of building the highway. Apparently he was good at his job; in 1929, he was promoted to district supervisor over Scott, Morgan and Fentress counties. He continued in his role with the state road department until 1942.

Route followed an Indian trail

The general route of U.S. Hwy. 27 through Scott County was along an old Indian trail through the Cumberlands. No one knows what the Indians called this trail, but it was likely a buffalo path even before the Native Americans began using it to travel between various hunting lands in the north and the south.

To the white European settlers who began arriving in America, this trail was part of what became known as the Tennessee – Ohio – Great Lakes Trail. Still later, it was one of the routes used by Gen. Ambrose Burnside as he marched his massive Union army into East Tennessee and defeated the Rebels in Knoxville to help turn the tide in the Civil War.

More roads follow

Of course, even while there was no road linking Huntsville and Oneida, there were new roads being laid in Oneida. That began in 1915, when Oneida incorporated and was exploding with new growth centered around the railroad. Main Street was paved with stone, as was a portion of Depot Street, and First, Second and Fourth Avenues.

For these Oneida streets, a plan was put into place that would see the town pay for the middle third of the street, while the business owners along either side paid for the third of the street on their side of the road.

By 1930, Highway 63 was built. That shortened the distance between Scott County and Knoxville, because now motorists could drive through the mountains and into Anderson County. Prior to the construction of Highway 63, the best way to Knoxville was to head straight south, into Morgan County.

In 1936, construction was started on yet another highway, opening up the southwestern portion of Scott County. It was Highway 52, which replaced the old Rugby Road between the Cincinnati-Southern Railroad and the English settlement along the Clear Fork River.

Some of the first major secondary roads to be built in the unincorporated parts of Scott County included Brimstone Road, a road along Buffalo Creek, what is now known as Coopertown Road, the road through the Grave Hill community, and Pleasant Grove Road from Winfield to Gum Fork.