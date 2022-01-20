Editorial: Throwing half of Scott County to Chattanooga and the other half to Nashville is dirty politics

There’s an old joke that goes something like this: People from Oneida are smarter than people from Knoxville, and do you know why? Go to Oneida, pick out 10 people at random, ask them how to get to Knoxville, and all 10 of them can tell you. Then go to Knoxville, pick out 10 people at random, ask them how to get to Oneida, and most of them can’t tell you.

The joke plays on the obvious: of course people from Oneida know how to get to Knoxville because Knoxville is an economic behemoth, and of great importance to Oneida. And of course most people from Knoxville don’t know how to get to Oneida, because tiny Oneida is inconsequential to people in Knoxville.

Now try this: Go to Nashville, pick out 10 people at random, and ask them how to get to Oneida. Chances are, not one of them will be able to tell you.

When it comes to inconsequential, it doesn’t get much greater than the divide between Nashville and Oneida — a tiny town of 3,500 on top of the Cumberland Plateau. It’s in a different time zone; it might as well be in a different world. Nashville is three hours away in Middle Tennessee, but it might as well be 30 hours away in California.

Deep-blue Nashville has nothing in common with deep-red Oneida. Well, almost nothing in common. Because when the next Congress convenes, one year from now, they will have one thing in common: They’ll share representation in Washington.

The northern half of Scott County was thrust into Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District on Thursday by the state senate’s party-line vote. The move isn’t final yet, but it soon will be. And for the first time since Scott County was formed in 1849, some of us will be represented by one congressperson, while the rest of us will be represented by someone else. Also for the first time since Scott County was formed, we’ll share representation with Nashville, three hours to the west.

To be fair, the 6th District’s current representative — Republican John Rose, who was the state’s agriculture commissioner under Gov. Bill Haslam — is from Putnam County, which isn’t too terribly far away. Scott County may not have much in common with Nashville or Sumner County, but it it’s very similar to Fentress County, Overton County, Clay County, and the rest of the Upper Cumberland counties, which are also a part of the 6th District.

But will Rose really have much incentive to make the 90-minute drive from Cookeville to Oneida to listen to our concerns when only half the people in Scott County can vote for him?

And what happens when Rose retires, or is challenged and defeated in a primary, by a big-name politician from the heavily populated eastern part of Nashville? If — when, because it’s probably only a matter of time — that happens, you could probably ask the new congressman himself how to get to Oneida, and he probably couldn’t tell you.

And when that happens, can anyone name a single important issue that impacts Scott Countians that’s also an important issue to folks who live in Nashville?

The redistricting plan approved by Senate Republicans on Thursday was a slap in the face to Scott County — and not just to Scott County but to Campbell County and Hancock County, two other rural counties in East Tennessee that were split in two.

Campbell County has been here before, of course. It has spent the last 10 years being split between the representation of Jimmy Duncan and Tim Burchett in the 2nd District and the representation of Chuck Fleischmann in the 3rd District.

Splitting a county or community between two congressional districts is hardly unprecedented. But it usually only happens in urban areas, where there are so many people that it’s difficult to keep them all in one district (the law mandates that the districts be evenly divided according to population). It doesn’t often happen in a rural county, nor should it.

It’s worse for Scott County. We are literally the only county in Tennessee — out of 95 counties — to be divided into two districts with half the county’s population tossed into a congressional district that is located in a separate Grand Division of the state.

It’s true that Scott County doesn’t have a lot more in common with Chattanooga than it does with Nashville, and the current district lines extend all the way from the TN-KY border to the TN-GA border, encompassing Chattanooga. Ideally, Scott County would be a part of the 2nd District, with Knoxville as its urban base. Oneida and Knoxville actually have a lot in common, despite that old joke; Knoxville is a vital economic link for Scott County, with so many health care, commercial and industrial ties between the two locations. Yet Scott County hasn’t been included in a congressional district with Knoxville since the early 1980s.

Nevertheless, seeing Scott County divided into two separate congressional districts for the convenience of ousting a sitting congressman because of the party he aligns with is a bitter pill to swallow. Jack Johnson, the Franklin Republican in charge of the redistricting process, waxed eloquently Thursday morning about the difficult task of dividing the state’s population into nine equal districts and what a magnificent job he and his team had done. But there’s no way around it: the redrawing of district lines that threw Nashville into three separate congressional districts was all about dividing all of those Democratic votes so that Jim Cooper would lose his seat. Scott County was simply collateral damage to that.

In that regard, the redistricting process is really a greater slap in the face to Nashville than it is even to Scott County. Now all of those voters in Nashville who vote Democrat will be represented by Republicans because they’ve been divided and conquered, and are out-numbered by conservative voters in the outlying rural areas who will send Republicans to Washington. In essence, Nashville will be represented in Congress by people who in no way represent their values — which is really no different than if Scott County was being represented in Congress by a liberal Democrat who in no way represents our values.

Gerrymandering is, of course, a common practice. Democrats who are complaining about Republican gerrymandering tactics really don’t have a leg to stand on, because the Democrats do it, too. They’re doing it right now in the states that they control, and they’ve done it in Tennessee when they were in control of Tennessee. As Barack Obama said, “elections have consequences,” and one of the consequences, at the state level, is being able to redraw the district lines to suit you every 10 years.

But does it really matter which party is doing it and whether their counterpart would be more than happy to do it if they had the chance? When you’re thumbing your nose at your rural constituents and sending a clear message that they’re little more than pawns in a great political chess game, that’s dirty politics.