Minor snow accumulation possible overnight

Some minor snow accumulations are possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday, as the next wave of cold air sweeps into the region.

Rain is expected to change to snow early Thursday morning, as temperatures drop from the 40s through the 30s and the 20s, reaching the low 20s by daybreak.

Little accumulation is expected on the Tennessee side of the TN-KY border; the National Weather Service office in Morristown says to expect less than an inch of snow in Scott County.

Further north, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for McCreary County and the rest of Kentucky. The NWS office in Jackson, Ky. is forecasting an inch of snow for McCreary County.

Ahead of the cold front, rain is expected through the day on Wednesday and into the night. However, it is not expected to be significant, with rainfall totals only amounting to a quarter of an inch or less.

The next several days look very cold, with the high on Thursday and Friday only reaching the upper 20s, and the low falling well into the teens Thursday night and into the single digits Friday night. A slight warming trend will be seen over the weekend, but even then temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s.

There is a slight chance of snow in the forecast for Friday, although accumulations look unlikely. The next chance for snow will come towards the middle of next week.