News Local News Cotton will not seek re-election as Sessions Judge
NewsLocal News

Cotton will not seek re-election as Sessions Judge

Scott County General Sessions Court Judge Jamie Cotton will retire in August 2022 and will not seek re-election to a fifth term on the bench.
By Independent Herald
Updated:

Scott County General Sessions Court Judge James L. (Jamie) Cotton Jr. has announced his decision to retire after 32 years on the bench. Cotton, who was first elected in 1990, will leave office on Aug. 31, 2022. He says he will not endorse a candidate in the upcoming August general election.

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County will have a new General Sessions Court judge later this year.

James L. (Jamie) Cotton Jr., the county’s long-time General Sessions judge, announced Wednesday (Jan. 19) that he will retire and will not seek re-election in in the upcoming August general election.

First elected in 1990, Cotton has served as Scott County’s General Sessions Court judge for 32 years. He was re-elected in 1998, 2006 and 2014.

“It has been an honor to serve as your General Sessions Judge for 32 years, and as a native son of Scott County, I am truly grateful to you, the people, for entrusting me with that privilege,” Cotton said in a statement.

Cotton said that he will not be endorsing a candidate to replace him.

“Neither I, nor my immediate family will be endorsing any candidates or participating in the campaigns of those running for General Sessions Judge,” he said. “I believe all of the candidates for that office should be able to run their campaigns unfettered by the involvement of the outgoing incumbent judge.

“I wish all of the candidates the best, as they participate in the great American experience of running for public office in what I believe to be the most blessed and wonderful place to live in this country … Scott County, TN,” Cotton added.

Cotton was in some respects more than a judge. He was chiefly responsible for the Americana and historical decor that fills the Scott County Justice Center. In the nearly 15 years since the Justice Center opened, Cotton has worked to slowly decorate the courtrooms and lobby of the building. In many instances, he personally purchased items and donated them to the Justice Center. The decorations include a bust of the late U.S. Sen. Howard H. Baker Jr.

Cotton is also an author. His first book, “How to Get Loose From a Snapping Turtle — Before It Thunders,” was published in 2003. It is “a treasure trove of down home and fun-to-read ‘remedies, cures and fixes’ that truly reflect the good ol’ fashioned horse sense and ingenuity of Appalachian people.”

In 2015, Cotton published “The Greatest Speech, Ever,” an in-depth look at President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address that focuses on Lincoln’s life and how it was on display in the speech. The book has received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon.

Cotton has also been a long-time adjunct faculty member at Roane State Community College.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

