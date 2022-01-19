Coronavirus cases explode in Scott County as omicron surge continues

Day-by-day, there are more people falling ill to coronavirus right now in Scott County and in Tennessee than at any point since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

There are now nearly 500 cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, a number that has skyrocketed for the past three weeks. As of Saturday, the TN Dept. of Health said, Scott County had 486 active covid cases. On the same date three weeks earlier, there were 113 active cases of the virus in Scott County.

The surge of new cases is due to the highly infectious omicron variant of Covid-19, and it isn’t being seen just in Scott County. Statewide, more than 16,000 people are falling ill with the virus each day, up about 20% from a week earlier. Testing positivity is a whopping 41%, the highest it’s been at any point since the pandemic began.

The silver lining is that while omicron is the fastest-spreading illness that mankind has ever known, it is causing much milder symptoms than earlier forms of Covid-19, especially the delta variant that sparked a fresh wave of infections in late summer and early fall.

But that’s of little comfort to the dozens of Scott Countians who are newly infected with flu-like symptoms each day. In a 7-day period from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, the Dept. of Health reported 337 new cases of the virus in Scott County, more than double the number of cases reported the previous week, and the highest single-week total since the pandemic began.

And as prevalent as Covid-19 appears to be, the state’s data is likely not catching many positive cases. At-home tests, which were not available earlier in the pandemic, are increasing in popularity. Those cases do not get reported to the Dept. of Health or the CDC if the person testing positive at home doesn’t follow up at a physician’s office or medical clinic.

While testing positivity in Scott County is much lower than the statewide rate, it’s still near a record high for the pandemic; nearly 1 in 4 PCR tests conducted in Scott County returned positive for the week of Jan. 8 to Jan. 15.

With the latest surge of cases, there have been more than 6,600 covid infections in Scott County since the pandemic began, meaning that nearly 1 in 3 Scott Countians have been sickened by the virus at some point.

The positive is that, with its relatively mild symptoms, omicron is much less likely to require hospitalization than earlier forms of covid, particularly in people who have been vaccinated. The Dept. of Health has only reported two covid-related hospitalizations in Scott County since Thanksgiving, and none since Dec. 1.

There have been two covid-related deaths reported in Scott County in the past week, bringing the total number of Scott Countians who have succumbed to the virus since March 2020 to 92.

Just because omicron is less likely to cause hospitalization doesn’t mean that hospitals aren’t being stressed by the newest surge of the virus. The sheer number of people being infected naturally means that hospitals are filling up. According to the Dept. of Health, there were more than 2,900 covid patients hospitalized in Tennessee as of Saturday. That’s a number that’s climbing by more than six dozen people a day, though the total number of hospitalizations continues to trail the record 3,700 who were hospitalized during the delta surge.

The same is true in East Tennessee. There were 471 covid patients admitted at the 19 hospitals in the greater Knoxville area — which includes Scott County — as of Saturday. That’s a number that has almost doubled in two weeks, though it trails the record 757 people who were hospitalized at the peak of the delta surge. Of those currently hospitalized, almost 1 in 4 are requiring ICU treatment, and about half of those in ICU are on a ventilator.

From a covid standpoint, Sunday’s winter storm could not have come at a better time in Scott County. Schools will have been closed six straight days as of Thursday. And while the closure isn’t likely to knock down infection, it provides relief for school systems, which are struggling to find substitutes to replace ailing teachers who aren’t able to work.

Anyone who tests positive with covid is required to isolate for five days or until their symptoms are gone, under current CDC guidelines.

Covid cases have exploded in school-aged children in Scott County in the past week. For the 7-day period ending Saturday, there were a total of 88 covid cases in children ages 5 to 18 in Scott County, up 400% from the previous week. About 1 in 4 new covid cases diagnosed in Scott County last week were in school-aged children.

Covid and schools remains a hot-button political issue. U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, who represents Scott County in Congress, has tweeted multiple times in the past week that there is no reason for schools to close for covid. Yet, even as he has repeated those remarks, multiple school districts in Fleischmann’s district have done just that — for reasons that don’t fall along left-vs.-right political lines but that are instead due to staffing shortages.

Meanwhile, another argument has been sparked surrounding covid and schools in recent days. Knox County — like some other school districts in Tennessee — have a policy that no extra-curricular activities can take place if schools are closed because of staffing shortages or other illness-related issues. Knox County, like Anderson County, has canceled classes for the remainder of the week. The Scott High-Gibbs game that was scheduled for Tuesday was canceled, and the policy has been sharply criticized all week.

Even amid the bad news, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The United States knew from South Africa, where omicron first emerged, that the surge caused by the latest mutation of the virus quickly comes and goes, and the same trend is proving to be true in America. Places that were first to see omicron emerge appear to have already reached a peak in new cases of the virus, which should mean that Tennessee is within a couple of weeks of starting to see its cases decline.

In the meantime, health care professionals continue to stress the importance of vaccination. While the vaccines are less effective against omicron than they were previous mutations of covid, they still offer significant protection. Multiple studies have found that the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, even without a booster shot, offers up to 35% protection against being infected with covid and almost 70% protection against being hospitalized.