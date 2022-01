Day-by-day, more people are falling ill to Covid-19 right now in Scott County and Tennessee than at any point since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. It's due to omicron, the highly-infectious mutation of the virus that is sweeping the globe as the fastest-spreading illness in recorded history. In Scott County, active cases of the virus are nearing 500, and the TN Dept. of Health reported more new cases in Scott County last week than in any week since the pandemic began. Fortunately, the virus is causing milder symptoms than earlier variants of covid caused, particularly the delta mutation that caused a surge of cases late last summer. That means that the overwhelming majority of people sickened by covid are experiencing only flu-like symptoms. However, because people who test positive are still required to isolate for five days, it's causing severe staff shortages in schools.