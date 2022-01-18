Scott County native announces intent to run for Criminal Court Judge

40.9 F
Graham Wilson is pictured with his wife, Amanda, and their daughters, Madelyn and Aubree.
By Independent Herald
Graham E. Wilson, a native Scott Countian who currently serves as an assistant district attorney in Claiborne County, has announced his intention to seek election as Criminal Court Judge for the 8th Judicial District in the upcoming August general election. Shayne Sexton, who has served as Criminal Court Judge for the past 24 years, is retiring and will not seek re-election. Wilson, a 2005 valedictorian of Scott High School and the son of former Scott County Director of Schools Sharon Wilson, has served as the lead prosecutor in the Tazewell office of the District Attorney General since 2014.

HUNTSVILLE — With long-time 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton planning to retire rather than seek re-election, a native Scott Countian has announced his intention to seek election to replace Sexton.

Graham E. Wilson, a state prosecutor and Scott High valedictorian whose mother is former director of schools in Scott County, announced Tuesday that he will seek election in August for Criminal Court Judge in the 8th District.

Wilson currently resides in Maynardville with his wife, Amanda, and their children, Madelyn and Aubree. He has worked as a prosecutor in the 8th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office since 2012, and has been the lead prosecutor in Claiborne County since 2014.

“It has been a privilege to work with crime victims, law enforcement and all court personnel in the pursuit of justice these past several years,” Wilson said. “The experience and expertise I have gained during that time has been invaluable, and I truly believe I can use that to serve our district as Criminal Court Judge.”

Wilson graduated from Scott High School as valedictorian in 2005. He graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee with a degree in political science and legal studies in 2009, and graduated from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law in 2012.

Wilson’s mother, Sharon Wilson, retired in 2011 as director of schools in Scott County. His father, Jerry Wilson, retired from the State of Tennessee and then operated the misdemeanor probation program in Scott County until 2015.

As an assistant D.A., Wilson has prosecuted thousands of cases, and has led the prosecution of numerous jury trial cases, including six homicide cases. He has also been responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Claiborne County District Attorney’s Office.

“Working in Claiborne County, living in Union County and growing up in Scott County has offered me a unique perspective on our judicial district and how its people can be best served,” Wilson said.

Wilson said that he intends to use his experience and expertise to promote fairness to all parties, leniency when deserved, and harsher punishment when the law and justice demands it. He added that he will not only respect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants, but also protect the constitutional rights of victims of crime.

“There has been much sacrifice to maintain the system of law and constitutional protections given to criminal defendants in this country,” Wilson said. “However, victims of crime also have constitutional rights that I will always make sure are honored if I am fortunate enough to be able to serve.

“I look forward to serving with integrity and honor just as Judge Shayne Sexton has done the last 24 years as Criminal Court Judge of the 8th Judicial District,” Wilson added.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

