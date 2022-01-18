Opinion: I’m right, you’re terrible, period, the end

For more than 200 years, Americans held differing political beliefs and were able to peacefully co-exist. Well, except for that little fracas in the 1860s over an out-dated institution called slavery.

Today, America is more divided than it has been at any point since we took up arms against one another over the “right” to own another human being, and it’s all because we are no longer a nation where differing political views are accepted.

Both sides are guilty of this, of course, the right as much as the left. But one side has extraordinary control of the nation’s mainstream news media and uses that mouthpiece to promote a notion that there can be no differing points of view; only adherence to whatever has been deemed politically correct.

Take Dolly Parton, for instance.

Dolly is beloved by millions, and for good reason. She is a quintessential rags-to-riches story and an American treasure. Dolly’s political leanings are left-of-center, but she’s never forgotten that she comes from a deep red state, and that half of her fans are going to disagree with her if she speaks out on anything political … or, as she put it herself, “Of course I have my own opinions, but that don’t mean I got to throw them out there, because you’re going to piss off half the people.”

On two separate occasions, Dolly denied the Presidential Medal of Freedom — America’s top civilian honor — when it was offered by former President Donald Trump. There was no malice in the denial; her husband was sick on the first occasion and she refused to travel on the second occasion due to covid. But because she denied the Medal of Freedom from Trump, Dolly has said she might not accept it if it’s offered by current President Joe Biden, because that would be seen as political.

That’s not good enough for many, however. It’s why so many reporters have grilled Dolly so hard over the years and attempted — in vain — to get her to open up about where she stands politically. To them, Dolly is something of a lesser person because she isn’t using her celebrity status for “the political good.”

I used quotations because the phrase “political good” comes from Adam White, a reporter for The Independent who argued a little more than a year ago that Dolly’s way of doing things — that is, remaining non-partisan — is “the old way.”

In White’s world — and it’s a world that’s shared by an increasing number of people — folks like Dolly should use their “A-list privilege for political good.” What political good? Oh, you know, supporting Black Lives Matter and chastising people who voted for Kanye West instead of Joe Biden in the presidential election.

That’s right. People like White make arguments in mainstream publications that people should be chastised for their voting choices. This is a point of view that became acceptable after Trump was elected in 2016, and that has continued to gain traction ever since. It’s a viewpoint that’s disturbingly like the jihadists who cut off the fingers of Iraqi citizens who dare to vote.

Sadly for White and his cohorts, Dolly — as White puts it — “has yet to submit.”

For that, she’s at fault, in White’s world. She’s at fault because she “sticks to an admittedly anodyne script of wishing everyone well and calling for unity.” She’s at fault because she “hasn’t called for Trump’s head, nor got behind figures in the Democratic Party in comparison.”

Those who think like White thinks can’t stand people who behave like Dolly behaves, avoiding the left-vs.-right, us-vs.-them political drama that divides us. That’s actually what makes Dolly an American hero. She sticks to one of the few things that actually unifies us: music and entertainment. But in Adam White’s America, it’s not acceptable to just make music and movies. You’re supposed to use your work to call out the knuckle-draggers who don’t think like you.

Taylor Swift learned the hard way. During the 2016 election, Swift refused to denounce Trump and whole-throatedly endorse his opponent, Hillary Clinton. The backlash was swift and relentless. Later, Swift expressed regret that she hadn’t publicly declared her opposition to Trump.

And Ellen DeGeneres. The once beloved daytime TV star fell from grace this past summer. White himself acknowledges that the controversy “was at least partly inspired by her eagerness to pal around with George W. Bush.”

Remember that? Back in 2019, Ellen dared to be caught on camera sitting next to and laughing with the former president at a Dallas Cowboys football game. And that just can’t happen. A gay Hollywood liberal wanting to associate with a conservative Republican president? Unacceptable!

Ellen’s response was exactly what makes her Ellen: “When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way you do. I mean be kind to everyone.” Ellen, like Dolly, has spent her entire career unifying Americans. But that’s no longer acceptable.

And in this new alternative universe that has emerged, you’re not just in jeopardy if you choose to keep quiet, or dare to be spotted sitting next to someone whose political views are deemed unacceptable. Just ask actor Reese Witherspoon. She defended Ellen, and came under a relentless storm of criticism herself.

Again, it’s not a surprise that Dolly, Ellen, Taylor Swift, Reece Witherspoon and others have come under fire — not for expressing right-leaning points of view but because they’re left-leaning figures who refuse to condemn people who think differently than they do. Flash back to last summer, when a flurry of articles were written about how liberals shouldn’t associate with conservatives.

Keep in mind that those articles weren’t saying you shouldn’t date or marry someone who doesn’t share your political points of view. I happen to agree with that take. I know more than one couple where one person is a staunch conservative and their spouse is a staunch liberal. I admire their ability to cohabitate because I don’t know how they do it, and I don’t know if I could do it.

But now we’re not even allowed to be friends with someone who thinks differently than we do? We can’t go to church with them, can’t — as Ellen found out — sit next to them at a ballgame? Indeed, as Congresswoman Maxine Waters argued during Trump’s presidency, we shouldn’t even be civil towards them…in fact, we should be uncivil towards them.

Has this world gone mad? When people like Adam White and Maxine Waters and all of those who launched withering criticism at Ellen Degeneres talk about the “maddeningly misguided” (to steal a quote from New York Times ethics writer Kwame Anthony Appiah), they aren’t talking about a fringe sect that makes up an annoyingly vocal minority of the American population. They’re talking about viewpoints that — however much it pains them to admit — are decidedly mainstream, viewpoints that are held by large swaths of the American population. I detested Donald Trump as a person — and still do — but nearly half of America admires him. Am I to disassociate with all of them?

In the views of a growing number of political pundits, the answer is yes. That’s sad. We overcame racial segregation in this country, but now these folks want to segregate us along partisan lines. It’s a threat to our very democracy, yet it seems to be a road they’re more than eager to go down.

Have a point of view you’d like to share? Email Independent Herald Publisher Ben Garrett, bgarrett@ihoneida.com.