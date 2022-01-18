Eye to the Sky: Lots of cold air ahead

The great melt is underway, after we received 7-8 inches of snow in what was our third winter storm of the month on Sunday.

So what comes next?

Sadly, we aren’t finished with winter for the month of January. I still believe we’ll see an early spring. Once the broader pattern that we’re currently in breaks, winter — for the most part — will likely be finished. But it’s going to be a process to get there. The cold air that’s set to intrude upon us this weekend is as cold as any we’ve seen this season, and we’re going to have some shots at cold and snow, as well.

So let’s break it down:

Wednesday night

The melting that we’re seeing today (Tuesday) is largely because the flow flipped to the south. Those southerly winds are pumping temperatures into the 40s, and will set the stage for the next storm system on Wednesday. This one is not a winter storm — at least not one of the frozen variety — but it could end with frozen precipitation as temperatures crash Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Currently, the NWS has increasing rain chances in the forecast for Wednesday, with highs in the mid 40s. Then the cold front moves through and rain will change to snow late Wednesday night, as temps fall well into the 20s. There’s a slight chance of snow showers continuing into Thursday morning.

How much snow? Probably not a lot. The NWS currently has less than half an inch of accumulation in the forecast for Wednesday night. Right now, the primary models indicate that you would have to travel a good ways into Kentucky on U.S. 27 or I-75 to find more than just a dusting to maybe half an inch or so of snow. There is a chance that we could see a period of light freezing rain as temps at the surface drop to below freezing before temps aloft, but it doesn’t look like anything significant.

We will keep an eye on this one for any late changes, but right now it looks like there just won’t be enough moisture left once the changeover occurs for us to see any noteworthy snow accumulations on this side of the TN/KY border.

Friday

Another system will slide to our south on Friday. This one has potential to dump a lot of snow somewhere, but for now it appears the deep trough that will develop over the eastern U.S. this week will keep the storm suppressed enough so that we don’t deal with much snow here on the northern Cumberland Plateau.

The NWS is currently forecasting only a 20% chance of snow Friday and Friday night for our area. If snow occurs anywhere in East Tennessee on Friday, it will probably be in upper East Tennessee or in the mountains, but that appears to be the extent of it at this point, and even that is uncertain.

Temperatures

The biggest story for the rest of this week will be temperatures. We may stay in the 20s both Thursday and Friday, with lows in the low teens and even flirting with the single digits in outlying areas. This will be the strongest cold wave of the season in terms of just how cold we get and how long we stay that cold. We’re looking at, potentially, more than 48 hours in a hard freeze, as temps drop below 28° Wednesday night and stay there until Saturday afternoon. If that proves to be the case, you’ll need to guard against some slight chances of frozen pipes.

Temperatures will still be cold, but will get above freezing, both Saturday and Sunday, and we could get to 40° by Monday.

Further out

Unfortunately, another cold front will bring the colder air back southward by the middle of next week. The bottom line is that it looks like we’re going to be dealing with cold weather all the way through the remainder of this month and at least into the first couple of days of February.

As of now, there are no major winter storms showing up for us during the next couple of weeks. But with so much cold air hanging out in the eastern U.S., it won’t take much for that to change. Don’t be surprised if we wind up with another winter storm threat at some point in the next couple of weeks.

After that, as we move into early February, it appears the ridging in the Pacific will begin to break down, while the North Atlantic and Arctic oscillations stay positive. If that happens, we will begin to wrap up winter and start talking about spring rains and severe weather.