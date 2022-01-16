Season’s third winter storm unfolds across Scott County

It took a while for the snow to get started, but once it did, it proved relentless.

Three to four inches of snow had accumulated across much of Scott County by 4 p.m. Sunday, with some locally lower amounts and some locally higher amounts, as the third winter storm of the season unfolded.

The day dawned cold and mostly snowless, with a light glaze of freezing rain and some light snow showers. But once moderate snow began to fall shortly after lunch time, it continued through the afternoon.

The National Weather Service continued the Winter Storm Warning that was in place for Scott and neighboring counties, although it trimmed it back to expire at 4 a.m. Monday morning rather than 7 a.m. In an update to the storm warning posted just after 3:30 p.m., the NWS said additional snow accumulations of four to six inches are possible this evening and overnight.

The point forecast for Oneida called for total accumulation of four to six inches during the day and an additional one to two inches of snow overnight.

Steady snow is expected to gradually taper off during the late afternoon and evening hours, but a 40% chance of snow showers continues through Monday morning.

The NWS said temperatures will struggle to reach the freezing mark Monday afternoon, meaning that some travel hazards will persist through the day.

Travel hazards were certainly present by mid afternoon Sunday. Road conditions quickly deteriorated once the storm began, and local law enforcement agencies were reporting a number of accidents. In Robbins, a five-vehicle pile-up by the Dollar General near Elgin closed U.S. Hwy. 27 for a period of time.

State crews, as well as local crews, were plowing highways and streets. But under the heaviest snow bands, streets were quickly becoming re-covered by a coating of snow within minutes of the plows passing.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone without a pressing need to be out and about to stay home and off the roadways.

In addition to freezing temperatures on Monday, the NWS is forecasting wind gusts up to 20 mph. With the ice and snow that has accumulated, that could increase the risk for some isolated power outages.

Incredibly, Sunday’s winter storm was the third of January, and the month is only halfway through. Additionally, Oneida had officially topped double-digit snowfall for the month of January for the first time in several years, as the near-record warmth of December quickly became a distant memory.