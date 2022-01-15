Winter Storm Warning issued; heavy snow expected

The National Weather Service office in Morristown has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties on the eastern side of the northern Cumberland Plateau. Meanwhile, NWS offices that cover areas to the west and the north have placed Fentress County and McCreary County under Winter Storm Warnings as well, which places the entire area under a storm warning.

Locally, the NWS is predicting six to eight inches of snow accumulation Sunday and Sunday night.

The storm warning takes effect at 4 a.m. Sunday morning and continues through 7 a.m. Monday morning.

The NWS says that travel will become very difficult. If you must travel, the NWS recommends keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Snow is expected to begin Sunday morning. The NWS forecast for Oneida calls for a 90% chance of snow and a high of 33°, with three to seven inches of accumulation during the day on Sunday.

There’s a 70% chance of snow continuing into Sunday night, tapering off a little after midnight. An additional inch of snow is in the forecast for Sunday night.

Temperatures are expected to remain slightly below freezing on Monday, with gusty winds.

While the highest snow accumulation totals in the forecast for East Tennessee are along the northern plateau, the NWS said in a Saturday afternoon forecast discussion that it has less confidence in its forecast for the northern plateau than for other parts of East Tennessee. This is because snow totals on the plateau are dependent upon what meteorologists refer to as a deformation zone. Should that deformation zone wind up further east or west than currently anticipated, snow totals would diminish on the plateau.

To the west of Scott County, the Winter Storm Warning for Jamestown and Fentress County will go into effect at 1 a.m. Saturday night, continuing through midnight Monday morning. It is for five to 10 inches of wet, heavy snow. In a forecast graphic published by NWS-Nashville, Jamestown is forecasted to receive eight to nine inches of snow.

Plateau Electric Cooperative said Friday morning, after the NWS issued a Winter Storm Watch for the region, that it was prepared for the possibility of power outages, and urged local residents to be prepared as well.

“If you are running a generator, make sure it is connected properly and not overloaded,” said PEC’s Jacob Billingsley. “If you are on oxygen, be sure to have a back-up tank, just in case. If you do not have to be on the road, stay home and safe.”

Should snow accumulate heavily enough to cause power outages, the reporting number in Scott County is (423) 569-8591.