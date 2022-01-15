Rretta Chambers, 94

Rretta J. Chambers, of Yorktown, Ind. and formerly of Oneida, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 94.

Life: Born in Oneida on July 17, 1927, Rretta was the daughter of the late Leamon and China Stanley Morris. She graduated from Oneida High School in 1946. She worked for Tennessee Railroad for many years as the lead secretary and bookkeeper. She also worked for West Coal, Sock Factory, County and Home Agent, and she volunteered at Scott County Hospital.

At the age of eight, Rretta professed a faith in Jesus Christ. She was very active in her home church and throug hher years she served in seven different churches in positions as a Sunday school teacher, song leader and children’s ministry. She was a current member of Liberty Baptist Church in Muncie, Ind.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Rretta was preceded in death by,

• First husband: Opal H. Chambers;

• Second husband: Dilmon Stanley;

• Son: Johnny Keith Chamberes;

• Brothers: Dorman Morris, Gilbert Morris and Rev. Oddos Morris;

• Grandparents: Rev. John Wesley and Lillie Stanley, and John and Polly Morris;

• In-laws: John M. and Ella Chambers;

• Several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a host of other family and friends.

Survivors: Rretta is survived by,

• Grandchildren: Amber Anderson and husband Brandon, Jonathan Chambers and wife Sunshine, and Lily Marten;

• Great-grandchildren: Jordan, Harley, Trinity, Keith, Genesis, Takia, Arianna and Parker;

• Sisters-in-law: Adalene Morris, Linda King and Betty Akers;

• Brother-in-law: Don Stanley and wife Alice;

• Nieces and nephews: Marsha Kay Ramey and husband Buck, Danny Morris, Rev. Randal Morris and wife Tonya, Patricia Coffey and husband Ray, Nathan Morris and wife Edi, Tim Jenkins, Billy Jenkins and James Jenkins;

• Stepchildren: Michelle Philllips and husband Jack, and Timothy Stanley;

• Step-grandchildren: Chelsie Renfro and husband Zack, Matthew Phillips, Kyra Stanley, Dara Stanley, Connor Stanley, Jerrica Stanley;

• And numerous extended family.

Services: Friends may visit with the Chambers family on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Phipps and Bro. Jamie Byrd officiating. Committal service will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church in Muncie, Ind.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.