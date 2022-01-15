-8.9 F
Oneida
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Obituaries
Updated:

Ronnie Roberts, 80

Ronald “Ronnie” Dean Roberts peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with cancer.

Life: Ronnie was born Nov. 24, 1941 in Oneida to Sanford “Sam” Roberts and Sarah Elizabeth Betty Phillips Roberts. He was a faithful member of Paint Rock Baptist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher and guitar player for many years. He was also a deacon for 26 years.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by,
• Grandparents: Robert Smith Roberts and Loueller Burke Roberts, and Kirk Patrick Phillips and Mary Jane Slaven Phillips;
• Brothers: Otis Phillips and Eldon Phillips;
• Sisters: Mazene Phillips Elliot and Imogene Phillips Strunk;
• In-laws: Cornelius (Cork) Sexton and Vilda (Bill) Slaven Sexton;
• Brothers-in-law: Les Sexton and wife Vivian, and Philip Fenton Sexton.

Survivors: Ronnie is survived by,
• His loving wife of 56 years, Patricia “Pat” Kay Sexton Roberts;
• Sons: Daron Duane Roberts and wife Melissa, and Zane Lorne Roberts and wife Kandi;
• Daughter: Amber Jade Roberts Kidd and husband Collin;
• Grandchildren: Jacob, Storm, Cheyenne and Sawyer Roberts, BrayLynn Newport, Kaylee Burchfield and Kobie Kidd;
• 8 great-grandchildren;
• Sisters-in-law: Nelva Terry Phillips and Mary Helen Keeton Phillips, Marsha Faye Barnes and husband Dean and Janet Denise Yancey and husband Sammy;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Roberts family on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dean Barnes and Bro. Jason Burress officiating. Music will be provided by the Roberts family. Burial will follow in the Carson Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daron Roberts, Zane Roberts, Sawyer Roberts, Collin Kidd, Zac Burchfield, and Ryan Boshears, Tim Terry and Marc Barnes.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

