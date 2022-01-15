-8.9 F
Oneida
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Obituaries
Opal Lowe, 85

Opal M. Lowe, of Straight Fork, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in oak Ridge, Tenn. She was 85.

Life: Opal was born Sept. 14, 1936 to the late Frank Mason and Roena Lawson Mason of the Smokey Creek community. She was a member of the Smokey Creek Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by,
• Husband: Willie A. Lowe;
• Sisters: Nova Mason, Nola Mason and Verlie Mason;
• Great-grandchildren: Braydon and Zachariah;
• Daughters-in-law: Debbie Lowe, Hilda Lowe and Debbie Lowe;
• Son-in-law: James “Sonny” Duncan.

Survivors: Opal is survived by,
• Children: Reda Duncan, Audie Dean Lowe and wife Cindy, Demus Lowe and wife Jackie, Jimmy Lowe, Patty Baird and husband Alden, and Rena Adkins and husband Joe;
• 15 grandchildren: Jenny Duncan, Jody Duncan and wife April, Heather Massengale and husband JT, Amanda Hutson, Randy Lowe and wife Brittany, Marcus Lowe and wife Shannion, Marcie Dillabough and husband Jim, Lucas Lowe and wife Katelyn, Adrian Baird and wife Nic, Travis Baird and wife Sabrina, Justin Lowe and wife Deanna, Jordan Lowe and Ragan Terry, Jacob Lowe and wife Kayla, Josh Adkins and wife MacKenzie, and Jared Adkins and Shay Anderson;
• 30 great-grandchildren;
• 5 great-great-grandchildren;
• Sister: Ofa Lowe;
• Special nieces: Velma Hatfield and husband Gary, and Janetta Newport and husband Kevin;
• Special nephew: Doug Mason;
• Special caregiver: Tosha Detharidge;
• Many other special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit wit hthe Lowe family on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Smokey Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Edmond Lowe and Bro. Roger Lloyd officiating. Music will be provided by the Smokey Creek Baptist Church choir. Burial will follow in the Smokey Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

