Sunday, January 16, 2022
Obituaries Kenneth Chambers, 86
Obituaries
Kenneth Chambers, 86

Kenneth Dean Chambers departed this life on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 86.

Life: Born Oct. 30, 1935 in Scott County, Kenneth was the son of the late Nathan Leonard Chambers and Evelyn Phillips Chambers. He retired from the upholstery industry. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Carson Chambers; by two sisters, Margaret Chambers Crutchfield and husband Driscol, and Brenda Chambers Zielman and husband Charlie, and by infant brother Paul T. Chambers.

Survivors: Kenneth is survived by,
• Children: Sheila Ann Duncan, Johnny Chambers and wife Sue, and Tammy Lee Morgan;
• Mother of his children: Martha Ann Chambers;
• Grandchildren: Daniel Crowley, James Byrd and Amanda Chambers Phillips;
• 8 great-grandchildren;
• Brothers: Lenard Chambers and wife Carla, and Danny Chambers and wife Susan;
• Sister: Bobbie Chambers Ebbers and husband John;
• Special friends: Billy and Sherry Slaven;
• Many other special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services: Funeral service will be Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, beginning at 12 p.m. with Bro. Joe Williams and Bro. John Ebbers officiating. Music will be provided by the Antioch singers. Burial will follow in the Chambers Cemetery on Buffalo Road. Pallbearers will be Billy Slaven, family and friends.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

