Del Taylor, 83
Obituaries
Del Taylor, 83

Del Taylor passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at his home in Pioneer. He was 83.

Life: Born in Helenwood on Oct. 10, 1938, Del was the son of the late William and Gertrude Cook Taylor.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Del was preceded in death by his sisters, Evie Martin, Artie Kothe, Maggie Taylor and Martha Taylor, and brothers Silas Taylor, Charles Taylor and Marion Lee Taylor.

Survivors: Del is survived by his cousins, Nannie Washam and Sarah Green, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Taylor family on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. with Bro. Bill Pace officiating. Music will be provided by Bill and Angeletta Pace. The family’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

