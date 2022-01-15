Barbara McCarroll, 83

Barbara Faye McCarroll passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at her home in Oneida. She was 83.

Life: Born in the Straight Fork community on Feb. 4, 1938, Barbara was the daughter of the late Lawrence Byrd Sr. and Alice Marie Byrd. She was of the Baptist faith.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by,

• Sons: James L. Chambers and Paul R. Chambers;

• Sisters: Lola Babb, Gerldean Kidd, Flonnie Mills and Lonas Smith;

• Brothers: Lewis and RV Byrd;

• Infant brother: Wayne Byrd;

• Grandsons: Nathan Chambers and Tracy Chambers;

• Granddaughter: Shonda Kaye Chambers;

• Son-in-law: Rickey L. Foster;

• Daughter-in-law: Betty Chambers;

Survivors: Barbara is survived by,

• Daughters: Madeline Huft and Barbara Foster;

• Sister: Hannah Ladines;

• Brother: Lawrence Byrd Jr. and wife Marilyn;

• 13 grandchildren;

• 30 great-grandchildren;

• 8 great-great-grandchildren;

• Special friend and hospice nurse: Brenda Smith and Shirley West;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the McCarroll family on Monday, Jan. 17 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Ledford and Bro. Keith Marcum officiating. Committal service will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be: Travis Foster, Trevor Foster, James Chambers, Jacob Ledford, Chris Chambers, and Scott Chambers.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.