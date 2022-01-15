-8.9 F
Oneida
Sunday, January 16, 2022
type here...
Home Obituaries Barbara King, 87
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Barbara King, 87

Barbara V. King, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. She was 87.

Life: Barbara was of the Baptist faith, and a retired chapter aide for the Scott County School System. Born March 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Marshall King, and Edith and Wise Coomer.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Emby Andrew King; three sons: Richard A. King and twins Dewight and Dewayne King; and by brother Marshall Buddy Chitwood.

Survivors: Barbara is survived by,
• Children: Timothy W. King of Winfield, Arthur Scott King of Alcoa, Tammy and Merrel Davis and Denise King;
• Grandchildren: Ronnie D. King and wife Andrea, Michael A. King, Kayla M. King and Jessie James, Tonya L. Sexton and Rocky Sexton, Christina Grant and Danny Grant, and Timothy King;
• Great-grandchildren: Dakota Wayne, JaCobey A. King, Malachi J. King, Jolene A. James, Aleigha R. King, Alexa E. King, Seth Grant, Elijah Grant and Kingzlee Grant, Justici R. Bertram, Bristol D. Sexton, Tavern Sexton, and Jazlyn S. King;
• Great-great-grandchildren: Jasper Bertram and Theodore Bertram;
• Sister: Sandra Kinser;
• Nephew: Jeff McIntrye and wife Valerie;
• Great-nephew: Chandler McIntyre and Kyra Dryers;
• Great-great-nephew: Lennon S. McIntyre;
• Sister-in-law: Donna Branscum;
• Special friends: Rhonda Crabtree and Ken Jordan;
• Other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the King family on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Benji Johnson officiating. Music will be provided by Ashley Webb and Denise King. Committal service will follow in the Chitwood Cemetery in Winfield. Pallbearers will be:  Ronnie King, Michael King, Seth Grant, Elijah Grant, Jeff Mcintyre, Johnathan Burke and Kayla M. King.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Kenneth Chambers, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Kenneth Dean Chambers departed this life on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 86. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Opal Lowe, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Opal M. Lowe, of Straight Fork, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in oak Ridge, Tenn. She was...
Read more
Obituaries

Ronnie Roberts, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Ronald “Ronnie” Dean Roberts peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a...
Read more
Obituaries

Barbara McCarroll, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Barbara Faye McCarroll passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at her home in Oneida. She was 83. Life: Born in the Straight Fork community...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Kenneth Chambers, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Kenneth Dean Chambers departed this life on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 86. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Opal Lowe, 85

Independent Herald - 0
Opal M. Lowe, of Straight Fork, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in oak Ridge, Tenn. She was...
Read more
Obituaries

Ronnie Roberts, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Ronald “Ronnie” Dean Roberts peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a...
Read more
Obituaries

Barbara McCarroll, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Barbara Faye McCarroll passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at her home in Oneida. She was 83. Life: Born in the Straight Fork community...
Read more
Obituaries

Del Taylor, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Del Taylor passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at his home in Pioneer. He was 83. Life: Born in Helenwood on Oct. 10, 1938,...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Kenneth Chambers, 86

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Kenneth Dean Chambers departed this life on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 86. Life: Born...
Read more

Opal Lowe, 85

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Opal M. Lowe, of Straight Fork, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in oak Ridge, Tenn. She was...
Read more

Ronnie Roberts, 80

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Ronald “Ronnie” Dean Roberts peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN