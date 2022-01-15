Barbara King, 87

Barbara V. King, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. She was 87.

Life: Barbara was of the Baptist faith, and a retired chapter aide for the Scott County School System. Born March 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Marshall King, and Edith and Wise Coomer.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Emby Andrew King; three sons: Richard A. King and twins Dewight and Dewayne King; and by brother Marshall Buddy Chitwood.

Survivors: Barbara is survived by,

• Children: Timothy W. King of Winfield, Arthur Scott King of Alcoa, Tammy and Merrel Davis and Denise King;

• Grandchildren: Ronnie D. King and wife Andrea, Michael A. King, Kayla M. King and Jessie James, Tonya L. Sexton and Rocky Sexton, Christina Grant and Danny Grant, and Timothy King;

• Great-grandchildren: Dakota Wayne, JaCobey A. King, Malachi J. King, Jolene A. James, Aleigha R. King, Alexa E. King, Seth Grant, Elijah Grant and Kingzlee Grant, Justici R. Bertram, Bristol D. Sexton, Tavern Sexton, and Jazlyn S. King;

• Great-great-grandchildren: Jasper Bertram and Theodore Bertram;

• Sister: Sandra Kinser;

• Nephew: Jeff McIntrye and wife Valerie;

• Great-nephew: Chandler McIntyre and Kyra Dryers;

• Great-great-nephew: Lennon S. McIntyre;

• Sister-in-law: Donna Branscum;

• Special friends: Rhonda Crabtree and Ken Jordan;

• Other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the King family on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Benji Johnson officiating. Music will be provided by Ashley Webb and Denise King. Committal service will follow in the Chitwood Cemetery in Winfield. Pallbearers will be: Ronnie King, Michael King, Seth Grant, Elijah Grant, Jeff Mcintyre, Johnathan Burke and Kayla M. King.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.