Scott County’s deer harvest declines, remains well below historic levels

Ask almost any deer hunter in Scott County, and they’ll tell you some variation of the same thing: “There aren’t as many deer around here as there used to be.”

The annual hunter harvest data continues to bear that truth out, with far fewer deer being killed in Scott County than there once was.

This year, for example, hunters in Scott County harvested just 756 deer. That’s down noticeably from last year, when 824 deer were harvested. It’s a decline of slightly more than 8%.

It didn’t start that way. During the first youth hunt back in October, and even after the opening weekend of muzzleloader season, the harvest was up compared to last year. But the harvest continued to decline as the seasons progressed.

Kill numbers fluctuate from year to year based on a variety of factors. Weather conditions, for example, can make a big difference on the number of deer killed. There are certain weekends that tend to see far more hunters flock to the woods. If the weather doesn’t cooperate on those weekends, the harvest results will reflect that. An especially bountiful mast crop — or lack thereof — can also impact harvest numbers. When acorns are plentiful, deer tend to move less in search of food; when the acorn crop is sparse, they tend to move more.

But harvest numbers over a period of several years paint pictures of trends that go well beyond the weather or the mast crop.

There was a time when hunters in Scott County routinely harvested more than 1,000 deer each year. The record was 1,433 in 2013.

That changed in 2017, the year a severe outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease swept through Scott County’s deer herd. That year, there were only 494 deer harvested. And the numbers have yet to bounce all the way back.

It was the second EHD outbreak to impact Scott County’s herd in 10 years. In 2007, the EHD outbreak — which followed a summer and fall that featured record-breaking heat and drought — was more widespread. The TN Wildlife Resources Agency said that in excess of 30% of deer had succumbed to the disease in some herds.

The 2017 outbreak was more isolated. TWRA didn’t even acknowledge it, instead blaming the poor harvest numbers during the deer season that followed on a bountiful mast crop and other factors, even though property owners and hunters were reporting a significant number of dead deer in Scott County.

The decline in the number of deer harvested in Scott County that year was unprecedented. There had been 1,257 deer harvested the previous year. In 2017, hunters harvested 61% fewer deer than in 2016.

And the numbers have never bounced all the way back.

The closest hunters in Scott County have gotten to pre-2017 numbers was last year, when 824 deer were harvested. That’s a different result from the years that followed the 2007 outbreak, when the deer herd seemed to bounce back fairly well. There was a decline in deer harvested that year, too: from 1,360 in 2006 to 1,058 in 2007. But by 2009, there were 1,404 deer harvested.

The decline in the harvest from 2020 to 2021 wasn’t seen only in Scott County. Statewide, the harvest dropped from 160,249 to 132,007. That’s a decline of almost 18%, more than double the year-to-year decline in Scott County.

But, on the whole, the statewide harvest numbers have been much more stable in recent years than in Scott County.

There are those who will point out that fewer hunters are in the woods today than in years past, and the number of hunting licenses being sold reflects that. In 2008, a record number of hunting licenses — 780,053 — were sold in Tennessee. By 2019, that had dipped to 679,038.

But that number has also bounced back a bit the past two years. In 2021, there were 694,458 hunting licenses sold in Tennessee.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Agency — which compiles a database of those numbers — doesn’t break the number of hunting licenses sold down by county, so there’s no real way to know how the number of hunters in Scott County compares to the statewide trend. But the number of deer being killed seems to go well beyond the decline in hunters.

From 2012 to 2016, for example — the last five years before the 2017 EHD outbreak — there were an average of 1,328 deer harvested each year in Scott County, including a low of 1,195 deer harvested in 2014. That was after hunting license sales peaked in the late 2000s and had begun to decline.

Since the EHD outbreak in 2017, there has been an average of just 670 deer killed each year in Scott County.

In other words, Scott County hunters have killed, on average, right at 50% fewer deer each year in the past five years than they did in the five years prior to that. That’s a trend that can’t be explained by weather or mast crops, or even hunting license sales, given the abrupt nature of the decline. The one significant event that those numbers seem to hinge on? The 2017 EHD outbreak.

To drive that point home: the number of deer being harvested statewide has declined by only 14% during that same time frame, from an average of 167,014 per year from 2012 through 2016 to 143,775 per year beginning in 2017.

Little wonder, then, you hear the same thing from just about anyone who hunts in Scott County: “There just aren’t as many deer around here as there used to be.”