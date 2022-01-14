Big South Fork NRRA adds 60-acre tract along North White Oak Creek

The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has acquired 60 additional acres of land inside its current boundaries, the National Park Service announced Thursday.

The property, which is located along the south side of North White Oak Creek, was originally owned by the Allardt Land Company and the estate of Bruno Gernt — the German man who migrated first to Michigan and then to Tennessee and established the German settlement of Allardt.

The 60-acre tract of land was donated first to the TennGreen Land Conservancy. In December, TennGreen transferred ownership of the property to the National Park Service.

“This tract provides essential protection for the south side of North White Oak Creek, a popular area in the southwest portion of the park,” said Big South Fork Supt. Niki S. Nicholas. “Park visitors will now forever be able to enjoy peaceful views across the creek of an oak-hickory and northern hardwood forest canopy.

“We truly appreciate the Allardt Land Company, estate of Bruno Gernt and TennGreen for their generosity,” Nicholas added.

There are several privately-owned tracts of land within the boundaries of the Big South Fork NRRA. Private groups — like TennGreen, a Nashville-based non-profit — are constantly working to raise funds to protect lands like those, both in the BSF and in other national parks.

When Gernt — who was heavily involved in real estate — died in 1932, he was described as controlling more land than any other person in Fentress County. Even today, his estate owns numerous tracts of property in Fentress County.