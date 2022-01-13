Update: Significant snow possible this weekend

A significant winter storm is possible this weekend across parts of Tennessee, including the northern Cumberland Plateau region.

We have discussed this possibility at length for the past couple of days. Since yesterday, however, we’ve seen the two major medium-range globals — the ECMWF and the GFS — come into alignment with the track and behavior of this storm system. This is a significant development, because at this time yesterday the two models could not have been further apart with how they treated this system, which led to major disagreements about how much snow would fall and where.

As we suspected, the ECMWF model had the correct handle on the track and evolution of the system. Now the GFS has lined up with it, and the other major global models — including the Canadian and UK counterparts to the GFS and ECMWF — are pretty similar with how they’re handling the system, as well.

So what we now have a pretty good idea of is how the storm system will evolve. That’s about all the globals can tell us. We now wait for the storm system to come into range of the higher-resolution short-range models — what are known as convection-allowing models, or CAMs.

The CAMs will help us get a better idea of who should expect significant snow, and that picture will clear up over the next couple of days. For now, though, we know there’s an increasing chance of significant snow across the northern plateau, and that’s what we’ll focus on.

The evolution of the models

Now that the GFS and the ECMWF have come into alignment with one another, confidence is going to soar among meteorologists that a Miller B storm system will track up the Atlantic coast over the weekend. We talked yesterday about what a Miller B storm is.

The next question is the exact track of the storm. Because that, too, will help determine how much snow we see. The northern plateau doesn’t always see significant snow from a Miller B storm. A Miller B can be too far south to throw significant snow this far north. Or it can be too far north for there to be sufficient cold air in our neck of the woods, and we see mostly rain.

For now, we’re more or less in the bullseye for significant snow. Weather enthusiasts who pay close attention to this sort of thing would argue that the bullseye isn’t a good place to be four days in advance if you are rooting for snow, which is a tip of the hat to the fact that these models will waffle somewhat with the exact placement of the storm track over the next few days.

The GFS is slowly trending further south with the storm placement — or, more precisely, the heaviest bands of snow that result from it — while the ECMWF is trending north. At some point, we’ll see these models lock in and come to a better agreement with one another.

For now, there’s still very low confidence in exactly where the heaviest snow accumulations will set up. It could be right here on the Cumberland Plateau. Or it could be further north into Kentucky. And it’s not out of the question that it could be further south. So, we wait.

What the models are currently showing

The latest run of the ECMWF, taken verbatim, shows 6-8 inches of snow accumulation for the northern plateau. The “latest run” I’m referring to is the 0z run, which ran shortly after midnight. So it’s a little dated. The 12z run will be out shortly.

The GFS, on its 0z run, was showing the heaviest snows across southern Kentucky, with a sharp cut-off gradient just to the south of Scott County. That has changed as the model continues to shift south, and it now has the heaviest snows right along the TN-KY border. Taken verbatim, the GFS is currently showing 10-15 inches of snow for the northern plateau.

A few things to keep in mind: 1.) Pinpointing exactly which location is going to receive how much snow is pretty much pointless on these low-resolution global models. What we’re looking for is trends and generalities. 2.) Take whatever snow totals the models are showing and cut them fairly significantly due to temperature profiles. In fact, the Kuchera Ratio — which takes temperatures into account — on the GFS run knocks down snow accumulation to about 8-10 inches on the northern plateau. 3.) The GFS had the general idea with regard to storm placement with each of our winter storms last week, but was way overdone with regard to snow accumulation totals.

Temperature issues

Now to the fun stuff. Miller B storms are really tough to forecast because they’re notorious for busting. And when they bust, that’s usually due to a little demon called warm air advection, or WAA.

These storms are fueled by moisture from the ocean. And that ocean air is, obviously, too warm for snow. The stronger the storms are — and this one is quite strong — the more warm air they ingest. And the more warm air they ingest, the more warm air they throw into the northern flanks. Obviously the further south the storm is, the less WAA will occur. But the further south the storm is, the further south the best snow chances are.

It’s quite a conundrum. I’ve been watching the weather very closely for more than 20 years and more than once in that time I’ve seen WAA take what was expected to be a significant winter storm and turn it into a lot of rain and only a little snow. And then the wailing and gnashing of teeth and virtual tarring and feathering of meteorologists begins. It happens.

Combine that with the fact that temperatures are very marginal to begin with as this system rolls in. We don’t have an arctic air mass in place. Temps on Saturday are expected to top out in the low 40s before dropping into the upper 20s overnight. They’re expected to get back above freezing on Sunday, even as snow falls.

These things will limit snow accumulation at least to some extent, and could prove to be a major fly in the ointment. In fact, there’s a possibility that rain could mix back in with the snow on Sunday.

What the NWS is saying

The current forecast for Oneida is for a 40% chance of rain changing to snow on Saturday with a high of 41°, a 70% chance of snow Saturday night with a low of 29°, and a 90% chance of snow or rain on Sunday with a high of 34°. Snow showers will likely continue on Sunday night with a low of 22°.

In a forecast discussion this morning, the NWS office in Morristown still isn’t speculating too much on accumulation amounts, nor would we expect them to at this time. It’s still early. Forecasters simply say that confidence remains low, and they devote a lot of words to discussing WAA — particularly over the valley locations and the foothills of the Smokies. They do say this: “The best chances of accumulating snowfall (some of which could be significant) will be across the northern Cumberland Plateau, southwest Virginia, extreme northeast Tennessee, the mountains of East Tennessee and southwest North Carolina.

The aftermath

There could be snow showers continuing into Monday, though that’s most likely to occur over the mountains. Here on the plateau, we may see the sun return on Monday. But it’ll be pretty cold, with temperatures struggling to get above freezing.

Often with these major storm systems we see a surge of cold arctic air behind them that keeps temperatures well below freezing and snow on the ground for several days. That won’t be the case with this system. There is no deep arctic air mass coming our way. That’s why we could be right back above freezing by Monday. And we’ll certainly be above freezing on Tuesday; in fact, we’ll likely get all the way into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There’s a parade of cold fronts that will continue to impact our region, which will knock temperatures down every few days and make it continue to feel like winter. But for now there isn’t any extreme cold showing up this far south.