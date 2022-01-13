Honor roll announced at Oneida Elementary

Hubert Glenn Sexton was originally convicted of murdering Huntsville couple Stanley and Sue Goodman as they slept in their beds in May 2000. He was sentenced to death. However, those verdicts were later overturned by an appeals court, which ruled that Sexton was denied his constitutional right to a fair and impartial jury and that he received ineffective legal assistance at trial. The new trial began this week, with jury selection taking place on Monday and testimony beginning on Tuesday. The case is expected to go to the jury on Friday. This time around, Sexton is not facing the death penalty.