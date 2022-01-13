35.5 F
Oneida
Thursday, January 13, 2022
type here...
Education Honor roll announced at Oneida Elementary
Education

Honor roll announced at Oneida Elementary

By Independent Herald
Updated:

Oneida Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the second nine-week grading period. 1st honor roll Fourth grade students named to the first honor roll include: Sarah Armstrong Grace Bachali Grayson Barnes Eli Burress Evan Buttram Jaxton Carroll Addison Chambers Bentlee Chambers Hayven Chitwood Jayilee Coffey Hudson Culver Wes Gilbert Kaycee Griffith Collin Hailey […]

Oneida Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the second nine-week grading period.

1st honor roll

Fourth grade students named to the first honor roll include:

Sarah Armstrong
Grace Bachali
Grayson Barnes
Eli Burress
Evan Buttram
Jaxton Carroll
Addison Chambers
Bentlee Chambers
Hayven Chitwood
Jayilee Coffey
Hudson Culver
Wes Gilbert
Kaycee Griffith
Collin Hailey
Abi Hamby
Aliyah Harness
Paisley Henson
Ali Hughett
Maddox Jeffers
Taylor Jones
Syler Lawson
Shayden Lay
Paizleigh Lowe
Jon Marian
Colt Phillips
Abram Rector
Lynlee Russell
Jackson Smith
Bryleigh Strunk
Lyla Thompson
Dylan Vaughn

Fifth grade students named to the 1st honor roll include:

- Advertisement -

Seleia Anderson
Kinley Billingsley
Kameron Blake
Davin Blevins
Thomas Burress
Blakelee Culver
Avian Daniels
Mercedes Davis
Bentley Ellis
Andrew Free
Kannon Gazay
Amina Hamza
Amira Hamza
Camden Jones
Hannah Kallevig
Kaden Keeton
Maddie May
Zeke Orick
Trisha Reddy
Eli Schmelter
Preston Sharp
Sawyer Smith

2nd Honor Roll

Fourth grade students named to the second honor roll include:

Teagan Blizzard
Trendon Blevins
Parker Burke
Noah Chitwood
Kyson Crowley
Rebekah Cruz
Kambel Gazay
Aleigha King
Kabryn Lewis
Jagger Morgan
Ava Morrow
Allie Pemberton
Chase Pemberton
Jaycee Perry
Sophia Reagan
Karleigh Sexton
Lexi West

Fifth grade students named to the second honor roll include:

Sawyer Barnes
Ava-Kate Billingsley
Parker Brooks
Mason Bruce
Jaycee Byrge
Brantlee Chambers
Brody Chambers
Wylloh Chambers
Jaxon Claiborne
Logan Crabtree
Gracie Cross
Ava Daniels
Gage Duncan
Reagan Free
Jayden Gray
Jaxton Green
Will Hamilton
Danikah Johnson
Brycen King
Job Kline
Lacey Limburg
Allison Long
Landon Moore
Braylyn Sexton
Lucy Sexton
Tate Shepard
Drayden Thompson
Brody West

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Eye to the Sky

Update: Significant snow possible this weekend

Ben Garrett - 0
A significant winter storm is possible this weekend across parts of Tennessee, including the northern Cumberland Plateau region. We have discussed this possibility at length...
Read more
Education

Honor roll announced at Oneida Elementary

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the second nine-week grading period. 1st honor roll Fourth grade students named to the first honor roll...
Read more
Local News

Hubert Glenn Sexton murder trial concludes its third day

Independent Herald - 0
Hubert Glenn Sexton was originally convicted of murdering Huntsville couple Stanley and Sue Goodman as they slept in their beds in May 2000. He was sentenced to death. However, those verdicts were later overturned by an appeals court, which ruled that Sexton was denied his constitutional right to a fair and impartial jury and that he received ineffective legal assistance at trial. The new trial began this week, with jury selection taking place on Monday and testimony beginning on Tuesday. The case is expected to go to the jury on Friday. This time around, Sexton is not facing the death penalty.
Read more
Local News

Governor’s newest Supreme Court nominee has strong Scott County ties

Independent Herald - 0
Sarah K. Campbell, appointed to the TN Supreme Court on Wednesday (Jan. 12) by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, has strong ties to Scott County. Her father, David Keeton, is originally from Helenwood. Her grandparents were the late Junior and Delone Keeton, and her uncles — Mike Keeton and Allan Keeton — still live here.
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Eye to the Sky

Update: Significant snow possible this weekend

Ben Garrett - 0
A significant winter storm is possible this weekend across parts of Tennessee, including the northern Cumberland Plateau region. We have discussed this possibility at length...
Read more
Education

Honor roll announced at Oneida Elementary

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the second nine-week grading period. 1st honor roll Fourth grade students named to the first honor roll...
Read more
Local News

Hubert Glenn Sexton murder trial concludes its third day

Independent Herald - 0
Hubert Glenn Sexton was originally convicted of murdering Huntsville couple Stanley and Sue Goodman as they slept in their beds in May 2000. He was sentenced to death. However, those verdicts were later overturned by an appeals court, which ruled that Sexton was denied his constitutional right to a fair and impartial jury and that he received ineffective legal assistance at trial. The new trial began this week, with jury selection taking place on Monday and testimony beginning on Tuesday. The case is expected to go to the jury on Friday. This time around, Sexton is not facing the death penalty.
Read more
Local News

Governor’s newest Supreme Court nominee has strong Scott County ties

Independent Herald - 0
Sarah K. Campbell, appointed to the TN Supreme Court on Wednesday (Jan. 12) by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, has strong ties to Scott County. Her father, David Keeton, is originally from Helenwood. Her grandparents were the late Junior and Delone Keeton, and her uncles — Mike Keeton and Allan Keeton — still live here.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Update: Significant snow possible this weekend

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
A significant winter storm is possible this weekend across parts of Tennessee, including the northern Cumberland Plateau region. We have discussed this possibility at length...
Read more

Honor roll announced at Oneida Elementary

Education Independent Herald - 0
Oneida Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the second nine-week grading period. 1st honor roll Fourth grade students named to the first honor roll...
Read more

Hubert Glenn Sexton murder trial concludes its third day

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Hubert Glenn Sexton was originally convicted of murdering Huntsville couple Stanley and Sue Goodman as they slept in their beds in May 2000. He was sentenced to death. However, those verdicts were later overturned by an appeals court, which ruled that Sexton was denied his constitutional right to a fair and impartial jury and that he received ineffective legal assistance at trial. The new trial began this week, with jury selection taking place on Monday and testimony beginning on Tuesday. The case is expected to go to the jury on Friday. This time around, Sexton is not facing the death penalty.
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN