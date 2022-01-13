Honor roll announced at Oneida Elementary

Oneida Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the second nine-week grading period.
1st honor roll
Fourth grade students named to the first honor roll include:
Sarah Armstrong
Grace Bachali
Grayson Barnes
Eli Burress
Evan Buttram
Jaxton Carroll
Addison Chambers
Bentlee Chambers
Hayven Chitwood
Jayilee Coffey
Hudson Culver
Wes Gilbert
Kaycee Griffith
Collin Hailey
Abi Hamby
Aliyah Harness
Paisley Henson
Ali Hughett
Maddox Jeffers
Taylor Jones
Syler Lawson
Shayden Lay
Paizleigh Lowe
Jon Marian
Colt Phillips
Abram Rector
Lynlee Russell
Jackson Smith
Bryleigh Strunk
Lyla Thompson
Dylan Vaughn
Fifth grade students named to the 1st honor roll include:
Seleia Anderson
Kinley Billingsley
Kameron Blake
Davin Blevins
Thomas Burress
Blakelee Culver
Avian Daniels
Mercedes Davis
Bentley Ellis
Andrew Free
Kannon Gazay
Amina Hamza
Amira Hamza
Camden Jones
Hannah Kallevig
Kaden Keeton
Maddie May
Zeke Orick
Trisha Reddy
Eli Schmelter
Preston Sharp
Sawyer Smith
2nd Honor Roll
Fourth grade students named to the second honor roll include:
Teagan Blizzard
Trendon Blevins
Parker Burke
Noah Chitwood
Kyson Crowley
Rebekah Cruz
Kambel Gazay
Aleigha King
Kabryn Lewis
Jagger Morgan
Ava Morrow
Allie Pemberton
Chase Pemberton
Jaycee Perry
Sophia Reagan
Karleigh Sexton
Lexi West
Fifth grade students named to the second honor roll include:
Sawyer Barnes
Ava-Kate Billingsley
Parker Brooks
Mason Bruce
Jaycee Byrge
Brantlee Chambers
Brody Chambers
Wylloh Chambers
Jaxon Claiborne
Logan Crabtree
Gracie Cross
Ava Daniels
Gage Duncan
Reagan Free
Jayden Gray
Jaxton Green
Will Hamilton
Danikah Johnson
Brycen King
Job Kline
Lacey Limburg
Allison Long
Landon Moore
Braylyn Sexton
Lucy Sexton
Tate Shepard
Drayden Thompson
Brody West