Update: Threat grows for accumulating snow this weekend

We talked at length yesterday about the chances for accumulating snow across our region this weekend. We’re still too far out to nail down specifics, and model continuity is almost non-existent, but the general idea is that there’s a growing threat of accumulating snow on the northern Cumberland Plateau this weekend.

The current forecast

The National Weather Service’s current forecast for Oneida is for a 30% chance of rain mixed with snow on Saturday, and a high of 42°, then a 70% chance of snow and sleet Saturday night with a low of 27°, followed by a 70% chance of snow possibly mixing with rain on Sunday and a high of 38°.

In a forecast discussion this afternoon, the NWS’s Morristown office says that a winter system is expected to impact the area, but notes that “certainty is still very low on where snow will occur and how much.” The NWS specifically says to “keep an eye on the forecast, but not to believe any snowfall maps you see being posted as ‘high confidence’ this far out.” That’s a shot at the usual social media suspects who post snowfall maps in an effort to generate likes and follows.

Breaking down the system

A low pressure system will dive into the Southeast from the northern Rockies over the weekend, then redevelop before moving up the eastern seaboard. There’s a big question on the models about where this low pressure system will eventually track. Some have it off the Atlantic coast. The GFS, however, has it traveling over Tennessee and through central Kentucky.

Forecasters at the NWS office in Morristown believe this is shaping up to be a Miller B storm, which means they’re buying into the ECMWF solution for the track of the system. A Miller B usually sees low pressure — usually an Alberta clipper — weaken as it reaches the Appalachians, while a new low forms along the Atlantic coast. And that’s precisely what the ECMWF is showing — though the Euro has the initial storm further south than a classic Miller B. A Miller B is contrasted by a Miller A, which usually see a primary storm system develop in the Gulf of Mexico and trek up the Atlantic coast.

The mountains of East Tennessee and western North Carolina often tend to do very well with Miller B storms, in terms of snow accumulation. And, in fact, those areas are where confidence is highest that significant snow will occur this weekend. The Cumberland Plateau usually does best with Miller A storms. (Just as a point of reference, the Blizzard of ’93 was a Miller A storm.)

There’s nothing concrete with either of these storm types. A Miller A can always be too suppressed to throw snow into East Tennessee, while a Miller B can sometimes be far enough south to bring significant snow to parts of northern Tennessee and eastern Kentucky.

What the models are showing

I’m going to do something I don’t often do, and that’s post some maps of what models are currently showing. Before I do, I can’t stress enough that these maps are computer-generated, and that they’re taken from an individual run of individual models. In other words, these should not be considered a forecast from the NWS or anyone else. Just because one of these maps is showing X-amount of snow in one area doesn’t mean X-amount of snow will actually occur in that area.

With that in mind, the two primary medium-range models that we pay attention to are the GFS (a global computer model operated by the NWS) and the ECMWF (a global computer model operated by the European counterpart to the NWS). Right now, these two models could not be further apart with what they’re projecting.

Let’s start with the GFS. It has been pretty reliable this winter, and it did well with both of our winter storms last week. It has been pretty consistent for its last three runs, throwing historic amounts of snow into western Kentucky, southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois:

That’s a pretty solid hit for the northern Cumberland Plateau region, although most of Tennessee sees very little accumulation under this solution. Taken literally, that’s probably 2 to 5 inches for Scott County, in general.

The ECMWF, on the other hand, is more in line with what you’d expect of a Miller B storm.

Under this solution, you have heavy snow across parts of West and Middle Tennessee, then lesser snow for eastern Middle Tennessee as the hand-off of the energy occurs and the low redevelops along the coast, and then heavy snow for most of East Tennessee. Taken literally, this would be 10-11 inches of snow for the entire northern plateau region.

One thing to keep in mind when you look at these maps: Thermal profiles are very marginal, and there could be some sleet mixed in. Those factors will limit snow accumulation. These maps are based on the standard 10:1 ratio, but it’s likely that snow ratios would be less than 10:1. This is probably going to be a wet, heavy snow — the kind that clings to everything in sight and can create picturesque scenes, but the kind that can also cause power outages if it accumulates heavily enough.

So is there anything that lends credence to which one of those solutions is closest to accurate? Not really. The Canadian counterpart to the GFS and the ECMWF, the CMC, has a storm track that’s very similar to the GFS: taking the low through West Tennessee and into Kentucky. Obviously that would mean the heaviest accumulations would be well west and north of here, while we receive only light accumulation on the back side of the system.

One thing to keep in mind: the low-resolution, medium-range models typically don’t do particularly well with these systems. The storm system that will be responsible for this mess is still over the Pacific Ocean. Before it gets here, it will travel through the Rockies, drop down through the Plains, and cross the Mississippi River Valley. So it may be a couple of days before things begin to clear up.

What it all means

There’s a growing chance of accumulating snowfall for our region this weekend. But what does “accumulating” mean? It could mean light accumulations that are little more than a nuisance, or it could mean major accumulations that cause significant disruptions. There’s just no way to know at this point, and anyone who claims they do know is probably just gambling. The track of the heaviest snow could wind up to our north and west, it could wind up to our south and east … or it could wind up here. It’s going to depend on the exact track of the low pressure system.

One thing we haven’t mentioned yet that should be mentioned are temperatures. They’re going to be very marginal. You can see from our current forecast from the NWS that temps are expected to be well above freezing during the day on Saturday, as this storm begins, and that they’re expected to be back above freezing on Sunday.

I’ve watched the weather very closely for 20 years, and I can tell you that I’ve seen several times where warm air advection — that is, warmer air that filters in as the storm is ongoing — cause what were expected to be significant snowstorms to turn into mostly rain. That could very well happen with this system.

Obviously the most impactful — and therefore the most memorable — winter storms occur when there’s a bout of heavy snow followed by a surge of colder temps. That’s not going to be the case with this setup. If there’s sufficient snow cover, we may see temps struggle to reach the freezing mark on Sunday and Monday, but temps are likely to be well above freezing by Tuesday afternoon at the latest.

The bottom line

A winter storm will impact the eastern U.S. this weekend. Our region will likely see snow. The remainder of that equation — how much accumulation — won’t be clear for several days yet. If one were casting bets at this point, there’s probably less than a 50/50 chance that we see significant accumulation here on the northern plateau. There are simply too many things that can go wrong. Even if the track of the storm is right, temperatures could be an issue. But it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.