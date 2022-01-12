State rejects Scott County’s plan to borrow $10 million for repaving roads

HUNTSVILLE — A plan by Scott County to borrow $10 million for the purpose of repaving county roads has been rejected by the state.

In a letter to Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals and members of Scott County Commission on Monday, TN Comptroller Jason Mumpower said that the loan request would not be approved, based on the fact that it would take 20 years to repay the note.

The plan by Scott County Road Superintendent Kelvin King was to pave a total of nearly 150 miles of county-owned roads over the next two years, beginning in March. The first roads set to be paved were Nydeck, Coal Hill, Campground and Wolf Creek in southern Scott County.

King had pledged to pay the $13 million note — $10 million in principle, plus about $3 million in interest — from the road department’s budget, which would mean no additional burden on the county’s taxpayers.

However, at a November meeting before County Commission voted on the matter, Tibbals pointed out that the county’s taxpayers would ultimately be responsible for the note. The mayor — who did not recommend that commissioners approve the loan plan — said that should the road department default on its obligation to repay the note, a property tax rate increase of 22 cents — or about 9% of the current rate — would be needed to generate the $645,000 annual payments on the note.

Although he ultimately voted to approve the loan request, 2nd District Commissioner Jerried Jeffers pointed out at that same meeting that should King choose to retire or a new road superintendent otherwise be ushered into office before the 20 years was up, the road department would be under no binding obligation to fulfill the pledge to repay the note.

Several county residents showed up at an October public hearing to speak out in favor of the road department’s request, and the matter was ultimately approved by County Commission by overwhelming margins of 10-1 and 11-1.

At the time of those votes in November, it was acknowledged that the loan would still have to be approved by the Comptroller’s Office.

In his letter to Tibbals and the commissioners on Monday, Mumpower said the repayment schedule of 20 years would exceed the economic life of the project — meaning the roads being paved would not be expected to last 20 years before needing to be repaved — and he added that the proposed loan was not in compliance with the county’s debt management policy.

“The final maturity of any debt issued should not outlive the project being financed,” Mumpower said. “There is a high probability that the county would have been paying off this debt long after the roads need to be paved again.”

Mumpower recommended that County Commission meet with a consultant from the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Advisory Service (CTAS) to establish multi-year planning for management of debt and capital projects. He pointed out that the State of Tennessee does not issue long-term debt for road projects that are undertaken by the TN Dept. of Transportation, adding that the policy is “a result of intentional long-term planning of how to best manage the state’s financial resources.”

The comptroller also recommended that County Commission revise the county’s debt management policy to acknowledge the risks associated with variable rate debt and to provide examples of when variable rate debt is appropriate and when it is too risky.

Finally, Mumpower pointed out that County Commission approved the financing of the roads project without first consulting with a financial advisor, and suggested that such projects in the future only be considered after a financial advisor has been consulted.

“In closing, I reiterate the importance of the governing body’s responsibility to make well-informed decisions that are supported by planning, policies, and the assistance of financial professionals,” Mumpower wrote.

The rejection of the county’s plan by the Comptroller’s Office means that the road department will have to come up with another plan if it is to repave significant portions of county-owned streets.

The need for repaving is an obvious one. At the October public hearing, King said that he would estimate that only about 220 miles of the 536 miles of roadway maintained by the county are currently in good shape.

The road department receives less than $300 annually from the county’s tax coffers to fund its budget. The bulk of the road maintenance budget comes from the county’s share of the state gasoline tax. If the county were to use property tax revenue to fund the road department’s budget, it would become an annual obligation under what is referred to by the state as “maintenance of effort.”

As 7th District County Commissioner Mike Slaven explained at the October public hearing, “Once we start that, it never ends. Once we give money to the road department, we’re obligated to that every single year.”

Tibbals has proposed a couple of ways to fund road pavement projects, though neither would be immediate. For one, he said there is hope that once the county pays down some of its existing debt, it could reappropriate funding from the debt service fund to road maintenance. That debt will be paid off in two to three years.

The mayor also said he is in discussions with state officials about reappropriating surplus sales tax revenue to county road departments across the state.

“This is not just a Scott County problem,” Tibbals said in October. “I’ve had dinner with a lot of different mayors and every one of them say it’s a major problem. They can’t keep up. The spiel I’m putting towards the state is that this isn’t just for Scott County. This is something we need for all rural communities.”

Tibbals said the state had $276 million in excess sales tax revenue in September.

“There’s money there,” he said. “We just have to persuade the legislature to make more appropriations for road departments, not just for Scott County but for all rural counties. It’s not being neglected. It’s being discussed.”