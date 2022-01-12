Hubert Glenn Sexton murder trial concludes its third day

HUNTSVILLE — The second day of testimony has concluded in the murder trial of Hubert Glenn Sexton, who is being retried on charges of killing a Huntsville couple as they slept in 2000.

Sexton, 50, was once on death row for the murders of Stanley Goodman and his wife, Terry Sue Goodman. However, he was granted a new trial by a TN Court of Appeals.

The new trial began with jury selection and opening arguments on Monday, after which the state began presenting its case on Tuesday morning.

The case is expected to go to the jury by the end of the week.

Senior Judge William B. Acree is presiding over the trial.

Sexton was originally arrested on May 25, 2000, just five days after the Goodmans — ages 36 and 37 — were shot to death while they slept. He was 28 at the time.

At the time of Sexton’s original trial in 2001, the state said that the motive was allegations of sexual abuse. Stanley Goodman’s 8-year-old daughter — Sexton’s stepdaughter — had allegedly accused Sexton of sexually abusing her. Sexton denied the allegation, and allegedly believed that Goodman was responsible for the claim of sexual abuse.

Sexton was found guilty on two counts of first degree murder by a Scott County juror, which recommended the death penalty. Had the sentence been carried out, he would have been just the second Scott Countian to be executed since the state reinstated capital punishment in 1916. The first was Ben Fowler, a deputy sheriff who was convicted of killing a prominent Robbins physician in 1927.

Sexton and his wife had been living in Scott County with the Goodmans earlier in 2000. However, they had moved back to Bradley County, Tenn. and it was there that a DCS investigation into allegations of child abuse were initiated in May 2000. A teacher at Black Fox Elementary School originally spoke to police.

Sexton claimed that Goodman was angry that he and his wife had moved back to Bradley County and had convinced his daughter to make the claims of sexual abuse.

At the original trial in 2001, the state presented evidence that Sexton was aware the Goodmans’ door was unlocked after they went to bed every Saturday night because their 14-year-old daughter went to the races with her aunt, who lived nearby, each Saturday night.

The Goodmans’ daughter discovered her parents’ bodies when they did not awaken the next morning. Investigators discovered that both had been shot multiple times in the head.

The original jury heard from multiple witnesses who testified that Sexton had admitted to killing the Goodmans.

The Goodmans were killed just two days before they were to have traveled to Bradley County to seek custody of Stanley Goodman’s two children who lived with the Sextons.

In 2010, Sexton filed an appeal on numerous grounds, including that the trial should have been moved from Scott County due to pretrial coverage in the Independent Herald and other local news sources. However, the appeals court denied all of Sexton’s appeal and upheld the murder convictions and death sentence.

The Tennessee Supreme Court, however, would vacate the death penalty sentence, ruling that there had been errors by the trial court. At a re-sentencing hearing, the state withdrew its intent to seek the death penalty, and Sexton was sentenced to consecutive life sentences in prison.

Over the next four years, five separate attorneys withdrew from representing Sexton in a renewed petition seeking to overturn the jury’s verdict against him.

In 2019, the TN Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Sexton’s guilty verdict and remanded the case back to trial court, ruling that Sexton had been denied his constitutional right to a fair and impartial jury, and that he had received ineffective assistance from legal counsel.