Governor’s newest Supreme Court nominee has strong Scott County ties

NASHVILLE — An East Tennessee judge with Scott County ties has been appointed to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sarah K. Campbell to the state’s highest court.

“Sarah is a highly accomplished attorney and brings valuable experience from the federal level, including the U.S. Supreme Court,” Lee said. “Her commitment to an originalist interpretation of the state and federal constitutions will serve Tennesseans well. She is well-suited for the state’s highest court and I am proud to appoint her to this position.”

Campbell is from Rogersville, Tenn., a town in Hawkins County. She is the daughter of David and Gail Keeton, who are originally from Scott County.

David Keeton is the brother of Mike Keeton and Allan Keeton, both of whom still reside in Scott County, along with their families. Another brother, Keith Keeton, lives in Decatur, Ill.

The Keetons are the sons of the late Junior and Delone Keeton of the Tunnel Hill neighborhood.

David Keeton and his family moved to Rogersville in 1993, when he worked as a CPA with TRW Automotive. His wife, Gail, is originally from LaFollette. The couple have a son, Kevin Keeton, who is an attorney and municipal judge in Rogersville.

Campbell currently serves as Tennessee’s assistant solicitor general and as a special assistant to the attorney general. In that role, she has represented Tennessee before the state Supreme Court, the U.S. Supreme Court, and the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Previously, she worked for Williams & Connolly LLP in Washington, D.C., and she once clerked for Justice Samuel Alito of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Campbell will be filling a vacancy on the state Supreme Court that was created by the passing of Justice Cornelia A. Clark. She must first be confirmed by the state legislature.

After graduating from Cherokee High School in 2000, Campbell earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee before earning a master’s at Duke University.

Campbell was one of two judicial appointments announced by Gov. Lee on Wednesday. The other was Judge John W. Campbell Sr. to the TN Court of Criminal Appeals, Western Division.