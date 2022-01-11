Tracey Day, 51

Tracey Michelle Bowers Day departed this life on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at her home in Huntsville. She was 51.

Life: Born July 9, 1970 to the late Stanley Bowers and Judy Hudson Woodward in Lafayette, Ind., Tracey liked her pets, three cats and three dogs, and taking pictures with family and friends.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Tracey was preceded in death by her stepfather, John Dennis Woodward, and by sisters Amanda Grace Bowers and Erin Marie Bowers.

Survivors: Tracey is survived by,

• Husband of 5 years: John Franklin Day;

• Sister: Carrie Lynn Bowers Bailey and husband Brian;

• Sisters-in-law: Jennifer Chambers, Jackie Neal and husband Michael, Janie Lynn, and Janel Goad and husband Larry;

• Brother-in-law: Nelson Day Jr.;

• Nieces: Hayli, Jailin and Dakotah Burress;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Tracey’s wishes were cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.