The link between HPV and cancer

Breast cancer in women, prostate cancer in men and colon cancer in men and women. They all have one thing in common: health care experts recommend that you begin screening for them around the middle of life.

For women, however, cervical cancer is different. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recommends that women have their first Pap smear at age 21. Later on, it’s recommended that women have an HPV test. And it’s also recommended that everyone receive an HPV vaccination at a young age to protect against not only cervical cancer, but other types of cancer that can be caused by the human papillomavirus.

The importance of awareness

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month in the United States, a month set aside to talk about cervical cancer and the cancer-preventing HPV vaccine.

Awareness is a big deal when it comes to cervical cancer. There was a time when cervical cancer was the leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States. Thanks to screenings — like the Pap smear — and vaccinations, cervical cancer is now considered to be the most preventable of all female cancers.

Unfortunately, studies have shown that cervical cancer is more likely to lead to death in rural, economically-distressed communities — much like our Appalachian communities in East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky. The reason is one of awareness, or lack thereof. In rural America, women are less likely to be screened for cervical cancer. And people are also less likely to understand the connection between HPV and cancer, and to be vaccinated against the virus.

Cervical cancer statistics

According to the American Cancer Society, there will be more than 14,400 cases of invasive cervical cancer diagnosed in the U.S. this year. And there will be nearly 4,300 women who will die of cervical cancer.

That’s a low number. But it wasn’t always that way. There was a time when cervical cancer killed more women than any other type of cancer. The game has changed with improved screening methods, however. Today, most cervical problems are diagnosed as pre-cancers, before they become invasive. That’s important, because cervical cancers tend to not cause symptoms early on, when they’re most treatable.

For women who are diagnosed with Stage I cervical cancer, the five-year survival rate can be as high as 90%. But for women with Stave IV cervical cancer, the five-year survival rate drops to a dismal 15%. The good news is that cervical cancers take a long time — as in years — to develop, meaning they can almost always be caught before they actually become cancer, if proper screening recommendations are followed.

Understanding cervical cancer

Cervical cancer has been around for a long time. Hippocrates noted in 400 B.C. that cervical cancer was incurable.

In modern times, a lot of study has gone into cervical cancer. And epidemiologists discovered something interesting in the early 1900s. They noticed that the cancer seemed to have certain traits.

For one thing, cervical cancer was very common in prostitutes. For another, it was very rare in nuns — and when it did occur in nuns, it seemed to occur among those who had been sexually active before entering the convent. Finally, cervical cancer was more common in the second wives of men whose first wives had died from cervical cancer.

This led researchers to conclude that cervical cancer behaved like a sexually-transmitted disease. But what was the agent causing the cancer? Research in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s attributed cervical cancer to various sexually-transmitted agents — including herpes. Finally, in 1976, German researcher Harald zur Hausen, who would later win the Nobel Prize for his work, found HPV DNA in cervical cancer.

In the 1980s, HPV was conclusively identified in cervical cancer tissue. It was at that point that research began on a vaccine for HPV.

It has since been demonstrated that HPV is the cause of almost all cervical cancers — even though very few people who carry HPV actually develop cervical cancer. In other words, not all cases of HPV cause cervical cancer, but essentially all cervical cancers arise from HPV.

The prevalence of HPV

Today, HPV is recognized as the most common sexually-transmitted infection in the United States. In fact, the American Social Health Association estimates that as many as 8 in 10 Americans will be infected with HPV at some point in their lifetimes. By their early 20s, nearly 45% of American women have HPV.

With HPV so prevalent, and so easily transmitted, and armed with the knowledge that HPV was responsible for more than 90% of cervical cancers, it became more imperative than ever for scientists to develop a vaccine for the virus. In the early 2000s, they did just that. The first HPV vaccine was approved by the FDA in 2006.

The importance of the vaccine

Few vaccines in the history of medicine have ever been fool-proof, and the HPV vaccine is no exception. That’s why even women who have been vaccinated are encouraged to undergo screenings for cervical cancer. But the vaccine is remarkably effective. In fact, some of the latest estimates indicate that as many as 90% of cervical cancers could be prevented with the HPV vaccine.

For that reason, the CDC recommends that children receive the HPV by the age of 11 or 12. It is administered in two doses and can be given during an annual checkup, as part of a sports physical, or during a doctor’s visit for a flu shot or other vaccine.

This recommendation has caused some controversy among parents who believe that giving the go-ahead for their adolescent child to be vaccinated against HPV is giving a nod of approval to sexual activeness. However, the CDC says the reason children need to be vaccinated at such a young age is because the vaccine is most effective if it’s administered before infection occurs.

Boys, too

Why does the CDC recommend that boys, as well as girls, receive the HPV vaccine? Simply put: HPV causes cancer in guys, too.

In fact, there are now more cases of head and neck cancers than cervical cancers in the United States. According to the CDC, the HPV causes 70% of them. Those cancers are four times more common in men than in women, for reasons researchers don’t fully understand. There are other cancers caused by HPV, too, like anal cancer and penile cancer. Tens of thousands of cancers are now believed to be linked to the HPV each year. And the HPV vaccine can prevent 90% of them, researchers believe.

The bottom line: it’s believed that there are currently 79 million people in the United States who are infected with HPV. An additional 14 million are estimated to be infected each year. And HPV causes no symptoms in and of itself, while the diseases that arise from it won’t develop for years — meaning there’s simply no way to prevent it except the vaccine.

A reluctance to vaccinate

The CDC estimates that only 57% of adolescent girls and 35% of adolescent boys have currently received the first dose of the HPV vaccination. Those who aren’t vaccinated are at increased risk for cervical cancer and other cancers. The CDC estimates that an additional 53,000 cases of cervical cancer could be prevented if vaccination rates rose from current levels to 80%.

Screening is still important

Because there’s a chance that cervical cancer can still develop even if someone has been vaccinated for HPV, the CDC recommends several screening guidelines for women.

For starters, young women should receive their first Pap smear by the age of 21. These screenings look for precancers, which are cell changes to the cervix that could eventually become cancer. There’s also a screening for HPV that determines if someone is infected with the virus that causes the cell changes.

If the Pap smear is normal, you can wait three years before your next test. In women who are older than 30, testing is recommended every five years if HPV screenings are normal.

A slow-growing cancer

Cervical cancer is very rare in women younger than 20. In fact, it’s most commonly diagnosed in women between the ages of 35 and 44. And as many as 1 in 5 cervical cancers is diagnosed in women over 65. The average age of a woman when cervical cancer is diagnosed is 50.

Why, then, is it recommended that cervical cancer screenings begin so early in life? Because cervical cancers are slow-growing, taking years or even decades to develop. By catching precancers early, doctors can treat them more effectively, and recommend more frequent testing if needed.

Symptoms of cervical cancer

In early stages, cervical cancer may be completely free of symptoms. As it progresses, however, it may cause vaginal bleeding, contact bleeding such as bleeding during sexual intercourse, pain during sexual intercourse, or vaginal discharge.

Advanced cervical cancer can cause symptoms such as loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, pelvic pain, back pain or leg pain.

Aside from HPV, the greatest risk factor for cervical cancer is smoking. Long-term use of birth control pills is also linked with an increased risk of cervical cancer. In fact, women who have used birth control pills for at least 10 years are four times more likely to develop cervical cancer. Finally, having multiple pregnancies is known to increase the risk of cervical cancer.