3.1 F
Oneida
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
type here...
Home Obituaries Richard Reed, 55
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Richard Reed, 55

Richard Trent Reed departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at his home in Huntsville. He was 55.

Life: Born on Feb. 22, 1966 in Union City, Ind., Richard was the son of Linda Reed Ward and the late Richard Neal Ward. He served two years in the National Guard and four years in the Army. He loved to hunt and fish with his little fishing buddy, Trevor, and best friend, Travis Sexton.

Preceded in death: In addition to his father, Richard was preceded in death by his stepfather, Arlin Ward, sister Seulla Ward-Phillips, and brothers Lance Ward, Eugene Ward and David Barison.

Survivors: Richard is survived by,
• Wife: Heather Reed;
• Daughters: Jackie Reed, Nikia Lehman and wife Kenisha, Roxann Reed, Raven Gilliland and husband Kenny, Brook Webb and husband CJ, and Samantha Washam;
• Mother: Linda Ward;
• Stepmother: Kathy Reed;
• Brothers: Robert Reed and wife Missy, Kenny Reed, Kevin Reed, Logan York, Zack Loveday and Adam Rollins;
• Sisters: Angie Hyer and husband Aaron, Casey Carrol and husband Clint, and Lola, Rhonda and Tammy Addison;
• In-laws: Marion Harness, Rose and Larry King, Jennifer and Wayne Sircy, Larissa and Brandon Allen, and Tony Phillips;
• 13 grandchildren: Nevaeh, Lenzi, Kaileigh, Trevor, Kylee, Charlie, Karlie, Jordin, Sandor, Braylee, Emma, Gracelyn and Ryder;
• Many other family and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Reed family on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 12:30 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. with Bro. Danny Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in the Ward Cemetery in Huntsville with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #136. Pallbearers will be Ethan and Dakota Reed, Kenny Gilliland, CJ Webb, Clint Carroll, Tony Phillips, Aaron Hyer and Danny Morris.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Brenda Kimbrell, 58

Independent Herald - 0
Brenda Lou Kimbrell departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 58. Life: Brenda was...
Read more
Obituaries

Tracey Day, 51

Independent Herald - 0
Tracey Michelle Bowers Day departed this life on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at her home in Huntsville. She was 51. Life: Born July 9, 1970...
Read more
Obituaries

Janice Day, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Janice Faye Crabtree Day departed this life Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Advent Health Hospital in Chatsworth, Ga. She was 79. Life: Born Feb. 5,...
Read more
Obituaries

Richard Reed, 55

Independent Herald - 0
Richard Trent Reed departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at his home in Huntsville. He was 55. Life: Born on Feb. 22, 1966...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Brenda Kimbrell, 58

Independent Herald - 0
Brenda Lou Kimbrell departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 58. Life: Brenda was...
Read more
Obituaries

Tracey Day, 51

Independent Herald - 0
Tracey Michelle Bowers Day departed this life on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at her home in Huntsville. She was 51. Life: Born July 9, 1970...
Read more
Obituaries

Janice Day, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Janice Faye Crabtree Day departed this life Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Advent Health Hospital in Chatsworth, Ga. She was 79. Life: Born Feb. 5,...
Read more
Obituaries

Nila West, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Nila West, of Knoxville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Huntsville Manor. She was 79. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Kathy Zeger, 61

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Suzanne Pine Zeger passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., in the presence of family...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Brenda Kimbrell, 58

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Brenda Lou Kimbrell departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 58. Life: Brenda was...
Read more

Tracey Day, 51

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Tracey Michelle Bowers Day departed this life on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at her home in Huntsville. She was 51. Life: Born July 9, 1970...
Read more

Janice Day, 79

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Janice Faye Crabtree Day departed this life Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Advent Health Hospital in Chatsworth, Ga. She was 79. Life: Born Feb. 5,...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN