Richard Reed, 55

Richard Trent Reed departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at his home in Huntsville. He was 55.

Life: Born on Feb. 22, 1966 in Union City, Ind., Richard was the son of Linda Reed Ward and the late Richard Neal Ward. He served two years in the National Guard and four years in the Army. He loved to hunt and fish with his little fishing buddy, Trevor, and best friend, Travis Sexton.

Preceded in death: In addition to his father, Richard was preceded in death by his stepfather, Arlin Ward, sister Seulla Ward-Phillips, and brothers Lance Ward, Eugene Ward and David Barison.

Survivors: Richard is survived by,

• Wife: Heather Reed;

• Daughters: Jackie Reed, Nikia Lehman and wife Kenisha, Roxann Reed, Raven Gilliland and husband Kenny, Brook Webb and husband CJ, and Samantha Washam;

• Mother: Linda Ward;

• Stepmother: Kathy Reed;

• Brothers: Robert Reed and wife Missy, Kenny Reed, Kevin Reed, Logan York, Zack Loveday and Adam Rollins;

• Sisters: Angie Hyer and husband Aaron, Casey Carrol and husband Clint, and Lola, Rhonda and Tammy Addison;

• In-laws: Marion Harness, Rose and Larry King, Jennifer and Wayne Sircy, Larissa and Brandon Allen, and Tony Phillips;

• 13 grandchildren: Nevaeh, Lenzi, Kaileigh, Trevor, Kylee, Charlie, Karlie, Jordin, Sandor, Braylee, Emma, Gracelyn and Ryder;

• Many other family and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Reed family on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 12:30 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. with Bro. Danny Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in the Ward Cemetery in Huntsville with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #136. Pallbearers will be Ethan and Dakota Reed, Kenny Gilliland, CJ Webb, Clint Carroll, Tony Phillips, Aaron Hyer and Danny Morris.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.