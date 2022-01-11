Janice Day, 79

Janice Faye Crabtree Day departed this life Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Advent Health Hospital in Chatsworth, Ga. She was 79.

Life: Born Feb. 5, 1942 in Scott County, Janice was the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha Crabtree. She was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by,

• Husband of 45 years, Nelson Day;

• Daughter: Doris Ann Day;

• Granddaughter: Holly Lynn Goad;

• Great-granddaughter: May Lily Nelson;

• Daughter-in-law: Tracey Michelle Day;

• Sisters: Lois, Zella, Shelby and Mary;

• Brothers: Everett, Kelly, Ray and James;

• Special friend and sister-in-law: Nancy Crabtree.

Survivors: Janice is survived by,

• Daughters: Janet Goad and husband Larry, Jennifer Chambers, Jackie Neal and husband Michael, and Janie Lynn;

• Sons: Nelson “Bud” Day Jr. and wife Pat, and John Day;

• 14 grandchildren;

• 18 great-grandchildren;

• Brother: D.T. Crabtree;

• Sister-in-law: Vann Crabtree;

• Favorite race car driver: Larry Higgins;

• Several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Day family on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church with Bro. Dudley Harness and Bro. Moe Crabtree officiating. Graveside service will follow in the Rector-Byrd Cemetery in Huntsville. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.