Forty-two local students named to TN Tech dean’s list, six graduate

Oneida
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Education

Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tenn.
By Independent Herald
Updated:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Tech University has announced its dean’s list and graduates from the Fall 2021 semester, and the list includes a number of students from Scott County.

Students named to the dean’s list must attend the university full time and have a grade point average of at least 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.

In addition to the dean’s list, TTU awarded degrees to nearly 800 students from 71 counties in Tennessee, as well as from 15 other states and 13 other countries.

A total of 42 students from Scott County were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Among them:

Hunter Barnhart, Oneida
William Barnhart, Oneida
Autumn Bowling, Huntsville
Rilie Bowling, Robbins
Tyler Brown, Huntsville
Jonah Burke, Oneida
Shelby Burke, Oneida
Lou Chaney, Robbins
Makayla Chitwood, Oneida
Teresa Cooper, Oneida
Dalton Crabtree, Oneida
Bailee Cross, Huntsville
Ben Cross, Robbins
Lily Cross, Robbins
Jaymie Davis, Oneida
Bryce Duncan, Robbins
Madison Dunlap, Oneida
Faith Fairchild, Oneida
Mattie Franklin, Oneida
Macy Griffith, Pioneer
Zella Henry, Helenwood
Jacob Hughett, Huntsville
Jaden Jeffers, Oneida
Alea Jones, Winfield
Alexandria Jones, Winfield
Danner Keeton, Oneida
Jackson Martin, Oneida
Megan Miller, Pioneer
Haley Myers, Pioneer
Logan Newport, Helenwood
Rebecca Pryor, Oneida
Nash Queener, Oneida
Kira Richardson, Winfield
Kira Robbins, Oneida
Evan Roberts, Huntsville
Cierra Ross, Oneida
Aubrey Sexton, Oneida
Ethan Sexton, Oneida
Gannon Terry, Robbins
John Terry, Oneida
Lindsay Terry, Huntsville
Dawson Wright, Winfield

A total of six students from Scott County graduated with their degree at the end of the Fall 2021 semester. Among them were Dalton Crabtree of Oneida, Madison Dunlap of Oneida, Sharon Neal of Oneida, Kira Robbins of Oneida, Evan Roberts of Huntsville and Kaitlyn Stringer of Oneida.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

