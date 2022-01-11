Forty-two local students named to TN Tech dean’s list, six graduate

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Tech University has announced its dean’s list and graduates from the Fall 2021 semester, and the list includes a number of students from Scott County.

Students named to the dean’s list must attend the university full time and have a grade point average of at least 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.

In addition to the dean’s list, TTU awarded degrees to nearly 800 students from 71 counties in Tennessee, as well as from 15 other states and 13 other countries.

A total of 42 students from Scott County were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Among them:

Hunter Barnhart, Oneida

William Barnhart, Oneida

Autumn Bowling, Huntsville

Rilie Bowling, Robbins

Tyler Brown, Huntsville

Jonah Burke, Oneida

Shelby Burke, Oneida

Lou Chaney, Robbins

Makayla Chitwood, Oneida

Teresa Cooper, Oneida

Dalton Crabtree, Oneida

Bailee Cross, Huntsville

Ben Cross, Robbins

Lily Cross, Robbins

Jaymie Davis, Oneida

Bryce Duncan, Robbins

Madison Dunlap, Oneida

Faith Fairchild, Oneida

Mattie Franklin, Oneida

Macy Griffith, Pioneer

Zella Henry, Helenwood

Jacob Hughett, Huntsville

Jaden Jeffers, Oneida

Alea Jones, Winfield

Alexandria Jones, Winfield

Danner Keeton, Oneida

Jackson Martin, Oneida

Megan Miller, Pioneer

Haley Myers, Pioneer

Logan Newport, Helenwood

Rebecca Pryor, Oneida

Nash Queener, Oneida

Kira Richardson, Winfield

Kira Robbins, Oneida

Evan Roberts, Huntsville

Cierra Ross, Oneida

Aubrey Sexton, Oneida

Ethan Sexton, Oneida

Gannon Terry, Robbins

John Terry, Oneida

Lindsay Terry, Huntsville

Dawson Wright, Winfield

A total of six students from Scott County graduated with their degree at the end of the Fall 2021 semester. Among them were Dalton Crabtree of Oneida, Madison Dunlap of Oneida, Sharon Neal of Oneida, Kira Robbins of Oneida, Evan Roberts of Huntsville and Kaitlyn Stringer of Oneida.