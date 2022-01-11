Eye to the Sky: Watching the potential for a weekend winter storm

UPDATE (Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, 4:12 p.m.) — Just since I made this post a couple of hours ago, there are some changes worth mentioning.

In its Tuesday afternoon forecast package, the National Weather Service has made some changes and is now forecasting a 40% chance of snow Friday night with a low of 26°, a 50% chance of snow on Saturday with a high of 35°, and a 30% chance of snow Saturday night with a low of 21°. Gone from the forecast is any mention of rain on Saturday.

In its forecast discussion this afternoon, the NWS mentions for the first time the potential for a significant winter storm, saying: “…the upper-level pattern and surface low track do support potential for widespread accumulating significant snowfall across the region.” The discussion adds: “It is also important to note that, depending on how the pattern evolves, 850mb moisture and flow may be more favorable for northwest flow snowfall in the mountains even beyond the day on Sunday. Beyond the weekend, the pattern looks to be more settled, but below normal temperatures could allow for any snowfall that does occur to linger.”

To reiterate, the current best bet is for this storm to be east of us, with major impacts for western North Carolina and perhaps upper East Tennessee. But there’s potential for it to shift further west.

The original post follows…

The next winter storm is going to creep up on us this weekend, and could have the potential to dump a big-time amount of snow on somebody, somewhere.

Will this storm impact us here on the northern Cumberland Plateau? To some extent, probably. Whether it will be significant remains to be seen. I’m not sold on it being a significant snowstorm for us, but I’m not going to discount the potential that is there.

For now, the National Weather Service is forecasting a 30% chance of snow Friday night, and a 60% chance of rain or snow on Saturday, changing back to snow Saturday night before things wind down. No potential accumulation totals are being thrown out by the NWS, of course; it’s way too early for that. The NWS simply says in a forecast discussion that the storm “could bring some wintry precipitation to parts of the area,” depending on its exact track.

The setup

We talked in a post last week about how the Thursday winter storm was a classic look for snow in our part of the world. And it was. But last week’s system was always going to be a relatively small storm in terms of precipitation totals. This storm has potential to be much more significant, so it could potentially dump significant amounts of snow somewhere. Will that be here? That’s not yet clear.

Prior to yesterday, the forecast models weren’t really picking up on much potential for snow accumulation here on the Cumberland Plateau. I started writing a post for this blog Monday afternoon — and wound up trashing it — in which I wrote that this storm’s biggest potential was for western Carolina, and perhaps parts of upper East Tennessee, but that it would be too far east for us.

I still think that’s most likely to be true. But there have been some changes since I was writing that. Some models are now trying to track this storm system further north. If that were to happen, we could see a potent snowstorm here on the northern plateau.

The models

Keep in mind for what I’m about to say that these model runs I’m referencing are merely individual runs of individual models. These models run four times a day, and there are several different ones. So, unless there’s consistent agreement among them (and there isn’t), taking one run of one model and saying “Yep, this is what we’re going to see” would be foolish.

With that in mind, the 0z run of the GFS model overnight tracked the system further north. It still has the primary impact across North Carolina, as expected, with more than a foot of snow for most areas there. But it was far enough north to throw appreciable snow back into East Tennessee, showing around 6 inches of accumulation here on the northern plateau.

On the other hand, the 6z run of the GFS that followed took the storm further south again, with significant snow accumulations for North Carolina, north Georgia and parts of upper East Tennessee, but very little — maybe an inch or so — here on the northern plateau. (Ultimately, I still feel like this is the best solution.)

The 12z run of the GFS was interesting, to say the least. It was much further north, with a significant band of snow accumulation along the Tennessee-Kentucky border. It was still a big hit for North Carolina, but it had as much as a foot of snow along much of the TN-KY border, and 8-10 inches of snow for the northern plateau.

Again, that’s one run of one model. Unless the 18z run of the GFS says the same thing later this evening, you can throw it out the window. But it was interesting, nevertheless.

The ECMWF, on the other hand, paints a different picture. The ECMWF, which is the European counterpart to the GFS, has finally come around to the GFS’s way of thinking with regards to how amped up the system will be, but it’s much further south. The 12z run of the ECMWF this afternoon absolutely hammers north Alabama, north Georgia and western North Carolina with more than a foot of snow in spots. But the snow gradient drops quickly west of the mountains — to maybe just an inch or two of snow for Scott County and the northern plateau. (I really feel this will wind up being the correct solution, though the Deep South probably won’t see as much snow as the model is currently projecting.)

The Canadian counterpart to the GFS and ECMWF is a little less amped up than the GFS and the ECMWF. It’s currently showing 2-4 inches of snow for the northern plateau region.

Temperature issues

The main issue to consider with regards to this weekend storm system is temperatures. There just isn’t a great deal of cold air to work with. In fact, the NWS is currently forecasting us to hit 40° on Saturday. That may be too warm…then again, it may not. A lot of that will depend on where the storm system tracks.

Even the 12z run of the GFS, which was laying down huge swaths of snow accumulation throughout the region, has us topping out in the upper 30s on Saturday. It holds the energy back until Saturday night, but even then it has us at or just above freezing.

The ECMWF at the same hour is much colder, but it also has the storm system much further south. A dreaded term for snow lovers in this part of the country is “warm air advection.” We didn’t deal with it any with the two previous winter storms last week, but we’ll likely experience some of it this go-around. It’s where warmer air is entering the atmosphere even as the storm unfolds.

As a result of these temperature issues, you can take any snow amounts you see on the models and cut them drastically. In other words, even if the GFS was correct with regard to the track of the system and how much precipitation we’ll see here on the northern plateau, would we truly see 8-10 inches of snow? No. Not unless the thermals change.

In addition, we’re likely to rebound to well above freezing on Sunday, so any snow that does fall will start to melt fairly quickly. This is a continuation of a theme that’s been in place all this month: a progressive weather pattern, where cold air that invades the region is quickly scoured out and replaced by milder air.

On the other hand, if there’s snow cover on the ground, as some models are projecting, temperatures would have a more difficult time rebounding. We’d still get into the low 30s, but might not get much above freezing through the first half of next week.

The bottom line

A major storm system is likely to impact the Southeast this weekend, and significant snow accumulation is possible somewhere. For now, the safest bet for significant snow is probably across western North Carolina, perhaps extending back into the mountains of East Tennessee and the Tri-Cities area. It’s not out of the question that we could see significant snow here on the northern Cumberland Plateau. It’s also not out of the question that the heaviest snow west of the mountains could be anywhere from Chattanooga to Lexington. It’s all going to depend on the exact track of the system. Temperatures could prove to be problematic, however, and help to limit accumulation even if the track of the system is a favorable one for snow.