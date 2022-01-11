Brenda Kimbrell, 58

Brenda Lou Kimbrell departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 58.

Life: Brenda was born on July 29, 1963 in Oneida. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Hazel Bowling. She loved her family, but took pride in her grandchildren. She was a faithful member to God’s church and to Concord Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Isaiah Kimbrell.

Survivors: Brenda is survived by,

• Husband of 37 years: Randall Kimbrell;

• Sons: Jeremy Kimbrell and wife Dea, Joshua Kimbrell and wife Tiffany, and Jacob Kimbrell and wife Ashlee;

• Grandchildren: Jazmyne, Jerzie, Moriah, Austin, Destinee, Xander, Trinitee and Avalee;

• Brothers: Ray Bowling and Danny Bowling;

• Sisters: Shirley Raines and husband Vernon, and Clodie Langey and husband Frankie;

• Father- and mother-in-law: Richard and Zelma Kimbrell;

• Many other special nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Kimbrell family on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Randy Lowe officiating. Music will be provided by family and friends. Burial will follow in the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.