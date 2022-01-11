Benefit auction raised $15,000 to provide Christmas to Scott County’s abused and neglected children

It started in 2020 as an impromptu fundraiser after an unnamed customer from outside Scott County donated all of the items that would be auctioned.

This year, Soul Sisters Southern Market kept the momentum going by donating most of the items to be auctioned, and the end result was the same: Enough money raised so that the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands could provide Christmas gifts to all of their clients: children from Scott County.

According to Kellie Walker, executive director of the Children’s Center, Soul Sisters — the retail endeavor of sisters Gabby Comer and Milly Hill — donated thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, and the resulting benefit auction raised a total of $15,000.

“It was an incredible thing to witness,” Walker said. “An item originally priced for $80 sold for over $300 because the people bidding in the auction just wanted to support the mission. This happened all evening and at one point I am pretty sure I was brought to tears by the generosity of the community watching.”

Supporting the mission is what got the fundraiser off the ground in 2020. Comer’s idea of a benefit auction for the Children’s Center’s Angel Bears program took off because a woman from Knoxville who is a regular Soul Sisters customer purchased numerous items — then donated them back so that they could be auctioned again, helping raise thousands of dollars in the process.

“After the success we experienced last year with our benefit auction, it was a planned out ‘must’ for me and my crew this year,” Comer said. “Everybody here was excited to be a part of this night, including my husband who had no idea what he was in for. I think he may have been the most shocked by how well it went. His face told it all.”

The Children’s Center’s Angel Bears program is designed to allow the community to take part in providing a memorable Christmas to children who might not otherwise have a happy Christmas. The wish lists of the center’s clients are placed anonymously on trees in local businesses. Patrons of those businesses can select a bear and shop for that child for Christmas.

Last year’s auction raised more than $11,700. This year, the goal was to exceed that.

“My prayer for this year was that we could beat last year’s total, and we did by thousands of dollars,” Comer said. “That isn’t me bragging on myself; that’s me bragging on the hearts of this community of sisters. Every time I mention a need, they are more than willing to jump in and help meet that need.”

Walker said the auction was “an uplifting showcase of the Christmas spirit.” Generosity was on display throughout the evening.

“After the auction was over, people who were outbid on items pledged to make donations to help support the program,” Walker said.

The end result of the Soul Sisters auction, coupled with proceeds from the Children’s Center’s annual Angel Bears Tree, was that the center was able to purchase most of the children it serves multiple outfits of clothing, including new shoes. Each child also received an activity, such as gingerbread houses, that they could do with their family.

“In addition to clothing for the most needy, each child got multiple Christmas gifts off their wish list,” Walker said.

The Children’s Center’s Christmas program is an important project for the children of Scott County who are served by the organization.

“We serve some very needy families,” Walker said. “The majority of the children we serve are being raised in households where their non-offending family members are helping them. For example, we have a grandmother who has custody of five of her grandchildren. She is on a fixed income and receives no additional support for the children she is raising. We were able to help her give her grandchildren a Christmas that hopefully they won’t forget. It is a tremendous blessing for me to think about those kids on Christmas morning.”

On a personal level, Walker continues to battle a rare form of cancer. She was hospitalized during the 2020 auction and unable to take part. But for the follow-up last month, she was right there by Comer and her Soul Sisters team.

“This year was extra special because not only was I surrounded by my incredible work family, and not just because we were blessed because our Chamber of Commerce director Stacey Swann was in attendance, but the real icing on the cake was Kellie Walker sitting by my side for the entire show,” Comer said. “I don’t know that my heart has ever felt more full or blessed than how I felt in that room full of people.”

Comer said the generosity displayed by the community helps to put things into perspective.

“We started that night hoping that every child got a pair of shoes, a gingerbread house and a toy,” she said. “Needless to say, we ended the night with these babies being blessed abundantly, and I never want to forget that what happened that night is what life is all about. It’s about looking beyond each other’s faults and seeing a need, and meeting that need.”

Plans are already being laid for the 2022 benefit auction, and the goal is to grow it even more. Comer said that Soul Sisters hopes to generate $20,000 for the Children’s Center this year.

“The best is yet to be,” she said. “If there’s ever been something near and dear to my heart, it’s the babies. I want to be a blessing to them in any way I can. Shout out to the Children’s Center for allowing me to do that.”