Stolen wallet leads to arrest of Helenwood couple

A Helenwood man who came across a wallet someone had forgotten in a shopping cart allegedly decided to keep it for himself rather than return it. And, for that, he is in jail.

Michael Speeks, 52, of a Glasshouse Road address in Helenwood, was arrested on Wednesday (Jan. 5) by Oneida Police Department officers who were investigating a report of a stolen wallet.

According to a warrant filed by OPD officer Chad Jones, a woman who was shopping at Walmart in Oneida on New Year’s Day mistakenly left her wallet in a cart that was returned to the buggy corral. When she went back to retrieve it, it was gone.

The woman notified police, who in turn notified Walmart personnel and had security surveillance footage pulled. According to the warrant, Speeks can be seen on video taking his cart to the buggy corral, then stopping and getting the wallet and taking it to the passenger side of his vehicle before getting into the driver side and driving away.

The other person in the vehicle was identified as Tracy Clark, 53, who has also been charged.

OPD Sgt. Casey Geisler went to the Glasshouse Road residence where Speeks and Clark live, and Speeks allegedly handed over the wallet to him.

However, when Geisler met with the woman who owned the wallet to return it to her, she realized that her check book was still missing. Additionally, Amazon gift cards that had been her son’s Christmas gift had already been used.

When Geisler returned to Speeks’ residence, Speeks allegedly handed over the check book.

Speeks was charged with theft and driving on a suspended license. A warrant was also issued for Clark’s arrest on a theft charge. She was later located in the parking lot of Cumberland Animal Clinic in Oneida and taken into custody there.