4.7 F
Oneida
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
type here...
News Local News Stolen wallet leads to arrest of Helenwood couple
NewsLocal News

Stolen wallet leads to arrest of Helenwood couple

Handcuffed Suspect
By Independent Herald
Updated:

Michael Speeks, 52, of Helenwood, was arrested on Jan. 5, four days after he allegedly decided to keep a wallet that a shopper had forgotten in a Walmart shopping cart rather than return it. A second person, 53-year-old Tracy Clark, was also charged and arrested. Police tracked down Speeks using surveillance video footage. However, when he turned over the wallet, he allegedly kept a checkbook that had been inside it. He had also allegedly already spent Amazon gift cards that were a young boy's Christmas gift.

A Helenwood man who came across a wallet someone had forgotten in a shopping cart allegedly decided to keep it for himself rather than return it. And, for that, he is in jail.

Michael Speeks, 52, of a Glasshouse Road address in Helenwood, was arrested on Wednesday (Jan. 5) by Oneida Police Department officers who were investigating a report of a stolen wallet.

According to a warrant filed by OPD officer Chad Jones, a woman who was shopping at Walmart in Oneida on New Year’s Day mistakenly left her wallet in a cart that was returned to the buggy corral. When she went back to retrieve it, it was gone.

The woman notified police, who in turn notified Walmart personnel and had security surveillance footage pulled. According to the warrant, Speeks can be seen on video taking his cart to the buggy corral, then stopping and getting the wallet and taking it to the passenger side of his vehicle before getting into the driver side and driving away.

- Advertisement -

The other person in the vehicle was identified as Tracy Clark, 53, who has also been charged.

OPD Sgt. Casey Geisler went to the Glasshouse Road residence where Speeks and Clark live, and Speeks allegedly handed over the wallet to him.

However, when Geisler met with the woman who owned the wallet to return it to her, she realized that her check book was still missing. Additionally, Amazon gift cards that had been her son’s Christmas gift had already been used.

When Geisler returned to Speeks’ residence, Speeks allegedly handed over the check book.

Speeks was charged with theft and driving on a suspended license. A warrant was also issued for Clark’s arrest on a theft charge. She was later located in the parking lot of Cumberland Animal Clinic in Oneida and taken into custody there.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Opinion

Opinion: Using someone’s death to prove a point is shameful

Ben Garrett - 0
Kelly Ernby was just 46 when she died of Covid-19 on Jan. 3. She was also unvaccinated, and not just unvaccinated but a critic of...
Read more
Local News

Oneida man arrested after allegedly twice breaking into his grandmother’s home

Independent Herald - 0
David Joshua Lowe, 37, was arrested on Jan. 9 after he allegedly broke into his grandmother's home for a second time. He had first stolen items from her home in November, when she was staying with relatives in Campbell County following the death of her husband and had given Lowe a key to watch over the residence while she was away. Police recovered jewelry that had been pawned under Lowe's name. He is also accused of pawning his deceased grandfather's Korean War medal. When Lowe allegedly returned to his grandmother's home for a second time on Jan. 9, security cameras had been installed.
Read more
Local News

Stolen wallet leads to arrest of Helenwood couple

Independent Herald - 0
Michael Speeks, 52, of Helenwood, was arrested on Jan. 5, four days after he allegedly decided to keep a wallet that a shopper had forgotten in a Walmart shopping cart rather than return it. A second person, 53-year-old Tracy Clark, was also charged and arrested. Police tracked down Speeks using surveillance video footage. However, when he turned over the wallet, he allegedly kept a checkbook that had been inside it. He had also allegedly already spent Amazon gift cards that were a young boy's Christmas gift.
Read more
Obituaries

Nila West, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Nila West, of Knoxville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Huntsville Manor. She was 79. Life: Born...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Opinion

Opinion: Using someone’s death to prove a point is shameful

Ben Garrett - 0
Kelly Ernby was just 46 when she died of Covid-19 on Jan. 3. She was also unvaccinated, and not just unvaccinated but a critic of...
Read more
Local News

Oneida man arrested after allegedly twice breaking into his grandmother’s home

Independent Herald - 0
David Joshua Lowe, 37, was arrested on Jan. 9 after he allegedly broke into his grandmother's home for a second time. He had first stolen items from her home in November, when she was staying with relatives in Campbell County following the death of her husband and had given Lowe a key to watch over the residence while she was away. Police recovered jewelry that had been pawned under Lowe's name. He is also accused of pawning his deceased grandfather's Korean War medal. When Lowe allegedly returned to his grandmother's home for a second time on Jan. 9, security cameras had been installed.
Read more
Local News

Stolen wallet leads to arrest of Helenwood couple

Independent Herald - 0
Michael Speeks, 52, of Helenwood, was arrested on Jan. 5, four days after he allegedly decided to keep a wallet that a shopper had forgotten in a Walmart shopping cart rather than return it. A second person, 53-year-old Tracy Clark, was also charged and arrested. Police tracked down Speeks using surveillance video footage. However, when he turned over the wallet, he allegedly kept a checkbook that had been inside it. He had also allegedly already spent Amazon gift cards that were a young boy's Christmas gift.
Read more
Obituaries

Nila West, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Nila West, of Knoxville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Huntsville Manor. She was 79. Life: Born...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Opinion: Using someone’s death to prove a point is shameful

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Kelly Ernby was just 46 when she died of Covid-19 on Jan. 3. She was also unvaccinated, and not just unvaccinated but a critic of...
Read more

Oneida man arrested after allegedly twice breaking into his grandmother’s home

Local News Independent Herald - 0
David Joshua Lowe, 37, was arrested on Jan. 9 after he allegedly broke into his grandmother's home for a second time. He had first stolen items from her home in November, when she was staying with relatives in Campbell County following the death of her husband and had given Lowe a key to watch over the residence while she was away. Police recovered jewelry that had been pawned under Lowe's name. He is also accused of pawning his deceased grandfather's Korean War medal. When Lowe allegedly returned to his grandmother's home for a second time on Jan. 9, security cameras had been installed.
Read more

Stolen wallet leads to arrest of Helenwood couple

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Michael Speeks, 52, of Helenwood, was arrested on Jan. 5, four days after he allegedly decided to keep a wallet that a shopper had forgotten in a Walmart shopping cart rather than return it. A second person, 53-year-old Tracy Clark, was also charged and arrested. Police tracked down Speeks using surveillance video footage. However, when he turned over the wallet, he allegedly kept a checkbook that had been inside it. He had also allegedly already spent Amazon gift cards that were a young boy's Christmas gift.
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN