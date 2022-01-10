Opinion: Using someone’s death to prove a point is shameful

Kelly Ernby was just 46 when she died of Covid-19 on Jan. 3.

She was also unvaccinated, and not just unvaccinated but a critic of vaccinations, which made her death an instant political lightning rod.

Ernby, a deputy district attorney in Orange County, Calif.,wrote on her Facebook in August that the “vaccine is not the cure to Covid, and mandates won’t work.” At an anti-vaccine rally at Cal State Fullerton just weeks before her death, she said: “There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now.”

The sorryantivaxxer.com website, which claims to be an educational website but in reality is little more than a politically-motivated effort to mock and scorn anti-vaxxers who have died of Covid-19, said of Ernby: “Another bull-headed conservative who made the wrong choice.”

Across Twitter, there were plenty of deriding comments aimed at Ernby that were much worse. Predictably, media outlets like CNN and The Washington Post picked up the story, glibly pointing out that the anti-vaxxer Ernby had died of covid.

This has become a trend in our deeply divided country. As the Covid-19 pandemic has crawled wearily along, predictable news outlets like the ones named above and websites that dabble in political punditry have made a habit of using the deaths of people who have spoken out against covid vaccines in an effort to prove a point. In many cases, their stories and tweets look like little more than poorly veiled laughs at the expense of the dead.

How sad.

I’m vaccinated. My kids are vaccinated. I believe in vaccines. Anyone who can’t look at the data and see that your chances of becoming seriously ill or dying of covid go way, way down once you’ve been vaccinated is spending way too much time reading the wrong information on the internet. Far too many dedicated anti-vaxxers, and conservative pundits who are new to the anti-vax movement because of their political motivations, have spent entirely too much time and resources seeding misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines. People have died because of this, though there’s no possible way to affix a number to the death tally.

But using someone’s death to prove a point is not the answer. Instead, it’s merely another sign of just how far into the sewer our society has slipped.

The news media and pundits and social media vigilantes who are scorning Ernby aren’t saving a single life by mocking her death — not one. They’re just gloating. It’s pathetically maddening.

Ernby railed against vaccine mandates, not the vaccine itself. There is a distinction to be made there. But even sitting that aside, she’s dead. She has loved ones who are mourning her loss. Her personal viewpoints ceased to matter the moment she died. It doesn’t matter whether she whole-heartedly supported the vaccine or constantly condemned it. She’s dead, and that isn’t going to change.

Almost every problem we have in society can be tied to our complete lack of empathy for our fellow man. Somewhere along the way, we stop seeing people as people and instead see them as pawns in some dumb political end-game.

In the end, that’s what Ernby became to CNN and whomever is behind the sorryantivaxxer.com website and the social media wingnuts: a political pawn.

That says way more about them than it says about Kelly Ernby. And it says plenty about our society.