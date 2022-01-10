Oneida man arrested after allegedly twice breaking into his grandmother’s home

An Oneida man has been arrested after allegedly twice burglarizing his grandmother’s home following the death of his grandfather.

David Joshua Lowe, 37, of a Cooper Lake Road address in Oneida, is accused of pawning a Korean War medal that belonged to his dead grandfather. He was arrested on Sunday, after he allegedly returned to his grandmother’s home for a second time.

The first alleged theft occurred sometime before Thanksgiving weekend. Lowe’s grandmother had been staying with family in Campbell County because her husband had recently passed away. She had given Lowe a key so that he could watch over her home while she was away.

On Nov. 27, the woman notified police that her home had been burglarized and provided an inventory of things that were missing — including a large amount of jewelry and work tools, totaling nearly $1,300.

OPD officer Tony Jones was able to recover much of the jewelry from multiple pawn shops. The jewelry — along with the Korean War medal — were pawned under Lowe’s name, according to a report filed by Jones.

The woman took Lowe’s key to the residence, and a warrant was written for his arrest. On Jan. 9, he allegedly returned to her home to steal more items. This time, however, cameras had been installed at the residence.

On Sunday, Lowe’s mother drove him to Oneida Police Department to turn himself in on charges of felony theft and burglary.

Charges filed in Walmart shoplifting incident

An Oneida woman who allegedly attempted to steal a number of items from Walmart is also facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.

Tammy K. Robbins, 43, of Oneida, was arrested at the Oneida retail store on Tuesday, Jan. 4, following an investigation by Oneida Police Department officer Robyn Clowers.

According to reports, Walmart personnel detained Robbins after she allegedly attempted to steal items from the store.

A report filed by Clowers indicated that Robbins enters the store, selected merchandise from the shelves, and then approached the customer service desk to return them even though they hadn’t been purchased — a common trick used by shoplifters.

Robbins was given a gift card in the amount of $319.97, which she allegedly used to purchase other items from the store. At that point, she was stopped by loss prevention personnel.

As Robbins was being taken into custody, OPD officer Kendra Porter allegedly discovered a small amount of meth on her.

It was also discovered that Robbins had been banned from Walmart stores following a theft incident in 2016.

Robbins was charged with theft, criminal trespass and possession of a Schedule II drug.