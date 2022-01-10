4.7 F
Oneida
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
type here...
News Local News Oneida man arrested after allegedly twice breaking into his grandmother's home
NewsLocal News

Oneida man arrested after allegedly twice breaking into his grandmother’s home

By Independent Herald
Updated:

David Joshua Lowe, 37, was arrested on Jan. 9 after he allegedly broke into his grandmother's home for a second time. He had first stolen items from her home in November, when she was staying with relatives in Campbell County following the death of her husband and had given Lowe a key to watch over the residence while she was away. Police recovered jewelry that had been pawned under Lowe's name. He is also accused of pawning his deceased grandfather's Korean War medal. When Lowe allegedly returned to his grandmother's home for a second time on Jan. 9, security cameras had been installed.

An Oneida man has been arrested after allegedly twice burglarizing his grandmother’s home following the death of his grandfather.

David Joshua Lowe, 37, of a Cooper Lake Road address in Oneida, is accused of pawning a Korean War medal that belonged to his dead grandfather. He was arrested on Sunday, after he allegedly returned to his grandmother’s home for a second time.

The first alleged theft occurred sometime before Thanksgiving weekend. Lowe’s grandmother had been staying with family in Campbell County because her husband had recently passed away. She had given Lowe a key so that he could watch over her home while she was away.

On Nov. 27, the woman notified police that her home had been burglarized and provided an inventory of things that were missing — including a large amount of jewelry and work tools, totaling nearly $1,300.

- Advertisement -

OPD officer Tony Jones was able to recover much of the jewelry from multiple pawn shops. The jewelry — along with the Korean War medal — were pawned under Lowe’s name, according to a report filed by Jones.

The woman took Lowe’s key to the residence, and a warrant was written for his arrest. On Jan. 9, he allegedly returned to her home to steal more items. This time, however, cameras had been installed at the residence.

On Sunday, Lowe’s mother drove him to Oneida Police Department to turn himself in on charges of felony theft and burglary.

Charges filed in Walmart shoplifting incident

An Oneida woman who allegedly attempted to steal a number of items from Walmart is also facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.

Tammy K. Robbins, 43, of Oneida, was arrested at the Oneida retail store on Tuesday, Jan. 4, following an investigation by Oneida Police Department officer Robyn Clowers.

According to reports, Walmart personnel detained Robbins after she allegedly attempted to steal items from the store.

- Advertisement -

A report filed by Clowers indicated that Robbins enters the store, selected merchandise from the shelves, and then approached the customer service desk to return them even though they hadn’t been purchased — a common trick used by shoplifters.

Robbins was given a gift card in the amount of $319.97, which she allegedly used to purchase other items from the store. At that point, she was stopped by loss prevention personnel.

As Robbins was being taken into custody, OPD officer Kendra Porter allegedly discovered a small amount of meth on her.

It was also discovered that Robbins had been banned from Walmart stores following a theft incident in 2016.

Robbins was charged with theft, criminal trespass and possession of a Schedule II drug.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Opinion

Opinion: Using someone’s death to prove a point is shameful

Ben Garrett - 0
Kelly Ernby was just 46 when she died of Covid-19 on Jan. 3. She was also unvaccinated, and not just unvaccinated but a critic of...
Read more
Local News

Oneida man arrested after allegedly twice breaking into his grandmother’s home

Independent Herald - 0
David Joshua Lowe, 37, was arrested on Jan. 9 after he allegedly broke into his grandmother's home for a second time. He had first stolen items from her home in November, when she was staying with relatives in Campbell County following the death of her husband and had given Lowe a key to watch over the residence while she was away. Police recovered jewelry that had been pawned under Lowe's name. He is also accused of pawning his deceased grandfather's Korean War medal. When Lowe allegedly returned to his grandmother's home for a second time on Jan. 9, security cameras had been installed.
Read more
Local News

Stolen wallet leads to arrest of Helenwood couple

Independent Herald - 0
Michael Speeks, 52, of Helenwood, was arrested on Jan. 5, four days after he allegedly decided to keep a wallet that a shopper had forgotten in a Walmart shopping cart rather than return it. A second person, 53-year-old Tracy Clark, was also charged and arrested. Police tracked down Speeks using surveillance video footage. However, when he turned over the wallet, he allegedly kept a checkbook that had been inside it. He had also allegedly already spent Amazon gift cards that were a young boy's Christmas gift.
Read more
Obituaries

Nila West, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Nila West, of Knoxville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Huntsville Manor. She was 79. Life: Born...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Opinion

Opinion: Using someone’s death to prove a point is shameful

Ben Garrett - 0
Kelly Ernby was just 46 when she died of Covid-19 on Jan. 3. She was also unvaccinated, and not just unvaccinated but a critic of...
Read more
Local News

Oneida man arrested after allegedly twice breaking into his grandmother’s home

Independent Herald - 0
David Joshua Lowe, 37, was arrested on Jan. 9 after he allegedly broke into his grandmother's home for a second time. He had first stolen items from her home in November, when she was staying with relatives in Campbell County following the death of her husband and had given Lowe a key to watch over the residence while she was away. Police recovered jewelry that had been pawned under Lowe's name. He is also accused of pawning his deceased grandfather's Korean War medal. When Lowe allegedly returned to his grandmother's home for a second time on Jan. 9, security cameras had been installed.
Read more
Local News

Stolen wallet leads to arrest of Helenwood couple

Independent Herald - 0
Michael Speeks, 52, of Helenwood, was arrested on Jan. 5, four days after he allegedly decided to keep a wallet that a shopper had forgotten in a Walmart shopping cart rather than return it. A second person, 53-year-old Tracy Clark, was also charged and arrested. Police tracked down Speeks using surveillance video footage. However, when he turned over the wallet, he allegedly kept a checkbook that had been inside it. He had also allegedly already spent Amazon gift cards that were a young boy's Christmas gift.
Read more
Obituaries

Nila West, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Nila West, of Knoxville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Huntsville Manor. She was 79. Life: Born...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Opinion: Using someone’s death to prove a point is shameful

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
Kelly Ernby was just 46 when she died of Covid-19 on Jan. 3. She was also unvaccinated, and not just unvaccinated but a critic of...
Read more

Oneida man arrested after allegedly twice breaking into his grandmother’s home

Local News Independent Herald - 0
David Joshua Lowe, 37, was arrested on Jan. 9 after he allegedly broke into his grandmother's home for a second time. He had first stolen items from her home in November, when she was staying with relatives in Campbell County following the death of her husband and had given Lowe a key to watch over the residence while she was away. Police recovered jewelry that had been pawned under Lowe's name. He is also accused of pawning his deceased grandfather's Korean War medal. When Lowe allegedly returned to his grandmother's home for a second time on Jan. 9, security cameras had been installed.
Read more

Stolen wallet leads to arrest of Helenwood couple

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Michael Speeks, 52, of Helenwood, was arrested on Jan. 5, four days after he allegedly decided to keep a wallet that a shopper had forgotten in a Walmart shopping cart rather than return it. A second person, 53-year-old Tracy Clark, was also charged and arrested. Police tracked down Speeks using surveillance video footage. However, when he turned over the wallet, he allegedly kept a checkbook that had been inside it. He had also allegedly already spent Amazon gift cards that were a young boy's Christmas gift.
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN