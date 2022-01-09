Wanda Stanley, 82

Wanda Terry Stanley died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at her home in Florida. She was 82.

Life: Born Sept. 28, 1939 in Oneida, Wanda was the daughter of Miles and Dorothy Terry. She graduated from Oneida High School. She married James Stanley in 1965 and they were together for 56 years. She received her teaching degree from Cumberland College and a masters degree from Indiana University. She taught special education in Scott County for seven years, then third grade for 36 years in Mooresville, Ind. Education was truly her passion, and she loved every one of her students. Wanda was a life-long Christian, and her Baptist faith was a cornerstone of her life. She loved the Lord, and she lived her faith every day.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Ruth Terry, and by brothers Arthur Terry and wife Opal, Jody Terry and Phillip Terry.

Survivors: Wanda is survived by,

• Husband: James Stanley;

• Sisters: Bertha Lay and husband Amon, Joyce Watson and husband John, and Sharon Cordell;

• Brothers: Tony Terry, and Robbie Terry and wife Teresa;

• Many nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Stanley family on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Oneida from 11 a.m. until time of a remembrance service at 1 p.m., with Bro. Kevin Terry and Dr. Sean Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the Leatherwood Cemetery in Oneida. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Those who wish to remember Wanda in a special way may make gifts in her name to First Baptist Church, 201 N. Main Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.